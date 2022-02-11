Lions Projected to Land Top Saints Defender During Free Agency

The Detroit Lions are in the process of figuring out what to do with their roster ahead of the offseason, and as the season winds to a close after the Super Bowl, that process will once again be real for the team.

What the Lions decide to do at several positions will help determine what plays out with the draft in April and other roster decisions. The biggest shoe is set to drop with that over the next few weeks when the free agency period gets going.

There are plenty of ways the Lions will be able to go once things get going, but many are beginning to see a potential consensus for the team in the form of addressing the defense, specifically the safety position. Bleacher Report writer Michelle Bruton took a look at making one prediction for every single team during the period, and she had the Lions making a pretty big splash when all is said and done.

As Bruton wrote, Williams figures to be the victim of a cap crunch in New Orleans, meaning he is likely to hit the market. When he does, the Lions make sense for him thanks to the scheme fit as well as the future production that he could offer. Already, the Williams connection with the Lions has been one that folks have written about.

Detroit has multiple free agents on the back end, from Tracy Walker to Dean Marlowe, so a renovation could be coming at the position. That’s just what could happen in this scenario, and might prove to be an exciting addition for the Lions when all is said and done.

Lions’ 2022 Free Agency Plan

What will the Lions need to do with the money that they will have this year? For starters, the team will have to think about adding some offensive weapons to the mix. Detroit’s wideout group has lagged behind because of a lack of depth most of all in 2021, so making sure a top-flight wideout comes into the mix via trade or signing to help Jared Goff might be the top priority for the team. From there, the Lions need to think about bolstering the defense. Help could be needed up front and on the back end at cornerback and safety and potentially at linebacker as well.

In his first offseason, Lions general manager Brad Holmes shied away from bigger free agency deals, focusing instead on smaller deals to help supplement his roster. Several of those deals have panned out, from names like wide receiver Kalif Raymond to defensive end Charles Harris, who were both statistical standouts with Detroit.

A very similar approach could be expected this offseason, so the Lions might make one bigger splash while choosing to focus on multiple other smaller splashes to help supplement things and generate more bang for their buck.

Williams’ Stats & Career Highlights

Since he broke into the league in 2017, Williams has been one of the most consistent safeties in the league statistically. In total, Williams has put up a very solid 261 tackles to go with 15 interceptions. He has also broken up 38 passes, and has 1 touchdown to his credit along with 3 forced fumbles. Here’s a look at some of his best work in the pros thus far:





Williams cut his teeth in the league with New Orleans under the leadership of Glenn on the defensive side after coming to the Saints following a productive career at Utah, and reuniting with Glenn could prove to be a big deal for Williams if the Lions were to call him in free agency.

Many believe that’s just the move the Lions are going to make when all is said and done.

