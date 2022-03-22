Early Lions’ Free Agency Period Rated Ahead of Key NFC North Rivals

The Detroit Lions play in one of the tougher divisions in the NFL, but their work could be giving them an early edge as it relates to finally competing against their rivals.

Thus far, the Lions haven’t made many big moves at all in terms of money, but have chosen to re-sign their own free agents while making a few key value buys outside the roster. That work has gained a little bit of criticism from the fanbase, but might be winning the day in terms of approach in the division.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Sam Monson looked at ranking teams in each division in terms of what they have done in free agency thus far in 2022. Perhaps surprisingly, the Lions checked in with an “above average” rating for their work, which ended up being the highest mark in the division thus far of any team.

As for why that is the case for the Lions, Monson wrote in his piece “they have taken calculated gambles in a few different areas but avoided spending huge money.” Sometimes, spending too much can lead to regrets as the Lions may have had with Trey Flowers, which Monson also points out in the piece.

In terms of what other teams are being rated, the Packers were called “below average” in the piece, the Bears were “average” and the Vikings were “below average” as well. That puts the Lions in the early drivers seat in terms of divisional moves according to the site.

Obviously, the offseason is far from over and teams can start to make more moves to catch up and change the narrative, but obviously, the Lions have started hot and are in great shape as this shows.

NFC North Sustaining More Losses Than Gains in Offseason

In terms of what the team has done in competition with their rivals, the Lions may be having the best free agent period overall by simply being calm and not overreacting. Green Bay brought back Aaron Rodgers, but traded Davante Adams, which could figure to hurt that move overall. Outside of Rodgers, the team hasn’t done much in terms of adding outside pieces. Their biggest move has been to re-sign Rodgers and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. Chicago has changed the look of their team as well by dealing star pass rusher Khalil Mack and also releasing running back Tarik Cohen, defensive lineman Eddie Goldman as well as losing wideout Allen Robinson. They biggest names they signed have been wideout Equanimeous St. Brown and linebacker Nick Morrow. Minnesota lost tight end Tyler Conklin and safety Xavier Woods while adding defensive lineman Harrison Phillips as their big-ticket move. Two out of the three teams have also changed coaches and general managers, meaning rebuilds are going on.

Add this all up and it’s easy to see why the Lions might come out ahead. They haven’t sustained many critical losses to their roster while making the right kind of patches to the spots that have proven to be very needy. To this end, they might be the early class of the NFC North in free agency as PFF points out.

Lions Moves Within Free Agency Thus Far

Early in free agency, the Lions have chosen not to take huge swings at all. Instead, the team has managed to look at keeping their own players. Detroit’s first move was to bring back wideout Josh Reynolds, a player that was very productive last season in a short time with Detroit given 306 yards and 2 touchdowns. After that, the team elected to bring back safety Tracy Walker, who was a key piece for the defense in 2021 and can be a building block for the team. Detroit also brought back pass rusher Charles Harris who led the tea, with 7.5 sacks last year, and wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who caught 4 touchdown passes. Detroit then brought in wideout DJ Chark in unrestricted free agency, and he should be a big boost to the team’s lineup and offense. The Lions have added a tight end in Garrett Griffin as well, but he isn’t a big-ticket item. Nor is cornerback Mike Hughes or linebacker Chris Board, both recent signings of the team.

So far, it’s been a measured approach for the Lions in free agency, but those moves could make them the early class of the division in terms of improvements. Whether that remains the case the rest of the 2022 offseason will remain to be seen.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Stud Special Teams Linebacker From Ravens