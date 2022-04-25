Heavy on Lions Reveals Final 2022 NFL Draft Week Mock 4.0

It’s nearly time for NFL teams including the Detroit Lions to put their pencils down and take their final draft exams, but before that process begins, there’s a chance for everybody to make a few last projections before the fun begins.

Not much has changed in the last few weeks for the Lions. The team’s quiet free agency period sets the draft up to be of utmost importance for the rebuild heading into 2022, given it’s how the team is going to build up their roster for the future to sustain success.

With help of The Draft Network’s simulator, our fourth and final mock of the 2022 offseason was put together, and it features the team doing some heavy lifting to fill out some major needs and shore up weaknesses heading into the draft.

Here’s a look at the latest mock of the offseason just ahead of the draft finally playing out.

Round One, Pick Number Two – Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

The Lions need big time help rushing the quarterback, and who better than a local prospect to help them in delivering it? In this mock, the Lions had their choice of either Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux given Jacksonville went offensive line. Georgia’s travon Walker was still on the board as well. All are solid and Thibodeaux has major upside. Hutchinson, however, offers immediate production and nastiness to Detroit and is a local player.

This past year in college, his work has been even better than it was in the past. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and has been a problem for whatever teams have lined up against him thus far.

Play

Aidan Hutchinson 2019 Highlights 2020-02-18T13:23:44Z

Hutchinson hit the podium in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and with the Lions, he could be expected to become the face of a new-look defense. He would perfectly embody the team’s spirit and Dan Campbell’s toughness on defense.

Round One, Pick 32 – Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia

If the board fell like this for the Lions, they’d likely do cartwheels up to the podium to grab Dean, one of the top linebackers in the draft. Many expect Dean to be gone perhaps much earlier earlier, but in this simulation, he plummeted into the second-round where the Lions snap him up. It might make sense if this played out, too, given Dean visited Detroit pre-draft as well.

Dean had a solid career with the Bulldogs putting up 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 7 passes defended to go with 3 forced fumbles. The tape shows what an explosive athlete he is:

Play

Nakobe Dean 🔥 Highlights ᴴᴰ Nakobe Dean Highlights (2021) best linebacker college football big hits 2021-10-29T00:31:09Z

By drafting Dean, the Lions would have effectively shored up one of their biggest holes from the 2021 season at linebacker. Pairing him with Derrick Barnes could make for a very formidable duo in a few years as the pair learns the league together. It still feels like Detroit would be lucky if Dean fell, but that situation is playing out within many mocks and simulations now, making it a bit more likely than it first seemed in February or March.

Round Two, Pick 34 – George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Gritty is the word that comes to mind when watching this elite wideout, who excels in the run game as a blocker. In terms of catching the ball and getting downfield, Pickens excels at that, too. Playing for Georgia, he was one of the best and most consistent pass catchers in the tough SEC. With the Bulldogs, Pickens put up some phenomenal career statistics in the league, piling up 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in his four-year career in Athens. Pickens also has the benefit of helping the Bulldogs claim the College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2021-22 season.

Here’s a look at some of his top highlights from college:

Play

George Pickens 🔥 Ultimate Highlights ᴴᴰ George Pickens Highlights best wr college football Georgia national champonship 2022-01-14T01:00:17Z

The highlights do show a tough kid that can make plenty of plays down the field to help an offense. He’s the kind of vertical threat the Lions could appreciate within their offense, and also seems to bring the right kind of mindset and attitude for the team as well, as the blocking angle could show. This could be a home-run fit at pick 34.

Round Three, Pick 66 – Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati

Perhaps the best name in the class, Bryant would come to Detroit with a little “Mamba Mentality” of his own off a solid career with the Bearcats. He might not be Sauce Gardner, but he is not shabby, either. During the Senior Bowl, the Lions got an up-close look at Bryant, and had to come away impressed with what the gritty corner was able to do. In his career with Cincinnati, Bryant put up 170 tackles and 9 interceptions. Here’s a look at his tape:

Play

Coby Bryant || UC Bearcats Defensive Back || 2021 Highlights Coby Bryant 2021 season highlights. 38 Total Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 3 Forced Fumbles, 3 Interceptions, 11 Passes Deflected. Bryant is a projected mid round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video… 2021-12-02T04:27:39Z

Detroit needs some cornerback help and Bryant will add to the depth of a young group that could be on the verge of breaking out in the years ahead. Spending another third-round pick on the position could prove to be a smart investment in time.

Round Three, Pick 97 – John Ridgeway, Defensive Line, Arkansas

Perhaps a bit of a surprise to see the Lions going with a defensive lineman again, but the team has a serious weakness up front, and it revolves around more than just rushing the passer. As bad as the Lions are in the trenches rushing the quarterback, they are just as bad against the run. Ridgeway, a powerful tackling machine from the SEC by way of Illinois State, would solve that in a big way. In college, he put up a powerful 39 tackle, 2 sack debut season with the Razorbacks. While that might not look like much, the tape shows a great player at the point of attack and a potentially elite plugger:

Play

FUTURE NFL DT || John Ridgeway Arkansas Highlights Good luck to the Fridge 🚜 2022-01-26T01:00:24Z

Rigdeway isn’t a newfangled hybrid player who can pass rush from every angle, and he’s more of a throwback. A meaty player who will boost anyone’s run defense instantly. The Lions will have some options to rush the passer, but Ridgeway could upgrade their toughness in the middle in a big way. Dan Campbell will love him.

Round Five, Pick 177 – Leon O’Neal Jr., Safety, Texas A&M

The Lions have lacked some nasty for quite a while on defense, and O’Neal is perhaps the one player best suited to help in that revival in this draft class at safety. Detroit needs some thump and a player who is capable of covering ground, which is just what O’Neal did in his time with the Aggies, to go with some big hits. Statistically, he put up 161 tackles and 6 interceptions in his career along with 12 passes defended. More important than that was the edge and mentality he plays with.

Play

Leon O'Neal Jr. 2021 Highlights | Texas A&M DB | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Hard-hitting safety for the Aggies 2021 Stats: 58 tackles, 2 INT, 1 sack, 1 FR 2022-02-01T03:07:43Z

O’Neal probably goes higher than the fifth-round, but the Lions could nab him with a middle-round pick and shore up plenty of their issues over the middle of the field. He’d be a great developmental prospect for Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant. Detroit has added nothing at safety in free agency, making it a virtual-must that the team pick up someone in the draft. In this case, O’Neal could be the perfect someone for the team.

Round Five, Pick 181 – James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech

A sneaky need for Detroit in this process has been tight end. Detroit probably won’t scoop up a player early, but if they waited until this range, Mitchell would make a lot of sense. The former basketball player is a solid pass catcher and can get down the field and make big plays. Mitchell hasn’t been wildly productive with just 7 touchdowns and 838 yards in his career, but he has the kind of body that will impress scouts. Here’s a look at what he has done:

Play

James Mitchell NFL Draft Tape | Virginia Tech TE Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell has shined when given opportunities during his career at Virginia Tech. Despite losing most of the 2021 season due to injury, Mitchell finished his career in Blacksburg with 52 catches for 838 yards and 7 touchdowns. During his time at Virginia Tech, Mitchell proved to be extremely versatile, showing… 2022-04-11T17:39:48Z

His size and abilities may mean a higher grade for Mitchell, but if he slips, this is another win for Jared Goff and the Detroit offense.

Round Seven, Pick 239 – Luke Wattenberg, IOL, Washington

Detroit’s offensive line has been rejuvenated in recent seasons, and looks to be strong. Why not add one more piece late that could end up making it even stronger for the future? Wattenberg is solid against the pass, but could show as a road-grading run blocker. This fits what Hank Fraley, Dan Campbell and company want to see from their offensive lineman. Most players taken late in the seventh-round become projects, and Wattenberg would have a long road to make the team and stick it out given what is on the roster ahead of him, but has plenty of upside. Here’s a look at some highlights:

Play

Luke Wattenberg Center Highlights NFL Center Prospect Luke Wattenberg Highlights 2022-03-30T16:35:59Z

Wattenberg has position versatility up front which is significant for Detroit. As late gambles go for the offensive interior, this could be a good one for Detroit.

