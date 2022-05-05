Dan Orlovsky Offers Big Praise for Detroit Draft: ‘Lions Are Coming’

The Detroit Lions had a lot riding on the 2022 NFL draft, and by most accounts, the team managed to do a great job with their building for the future over the weekend.

Since the draft played out, that’s something analysts have been cheering about nearly since the final pick was revealed, and joining the chorus of voices praising what played out in Las Vegas for the Lions is a familiar face in Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky hasn’t been afraid to call out the Lions in the past or offer critiques along the way. That’s why it’s pretty notable he has decided to come out and praise the franchise in the aftermath of their work in the draft.

On an episode of NFL Live, contributors talked about their favorite NFL draft classes. For Orlovsky, he didn’t have to look far to name his former team to the list thanks to what they did.

Building it right. Finally https://t.co/VffKKkDiBk — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 3, 2022

“Aidan Hutchinson at number one, I think their general manager Brad Holmes get his Chris Long. Jameson Williams they traded up for. I love the draft pick of Josh Paschal out of Kentucky. I think he reminds a lot of people of Shaq Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I love their draft. Lions are coming,” Orlovsky said.

Pick by pick, Orlovsky seemed to love what Detroit did and appreciates the team’s ability to add difference makers as well as elite players to the roster. For that reason, he is giving the Lion credit.

Analysts Taking Turns Praising Lions’ 2022 Draft

It isn’t just Orlovsky that likes what he sees from the Lions. In the aftermath of the draft, several analysts have hopped on board Detroit’s bandwagon, and believe the 2022 draft can help in changing the outlook of the franchise. While the draft was playing out, Jordan Schultz wrote about the Lions enjoying what he believed was a “franchise altering” draft. In that vein, PFF seemed to agree. Contributor Mike Renner said that he thinks the draft will prove to be “franchise defining” for the team.

Add it all up, including some amazing grades from the national media and otherwise and it sure feels as if momentum could suddenly be at an all-time high for the Lions. If the 2022 draft turns out to be a game-changer for the Lions, nobody will be surprised given that is the outcome that has been projected all along by many.

Recapping Solid Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft

As Orlovsky explained, the reason he favored Detroit’s draft so much was due to who the team selected over the course of the entire weekend. In round one, Detroit started strong with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense as well as a hit locally given he grew up in town. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal, who may also have a future in acting. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State linebacker James Houston and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas. Already, Rodriguez is seen as a potential steal.

All-told, it was a solid draft for the Lions that filled plenty of needs with high-character and quality players. Orlovsky seems to agree in liking what the draft has to offer and the direction the Lions are trending.

