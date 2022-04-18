Lions Draft Positional Fits: Underrated Linemen Show Major Potential

The Detroit Lions are staring down some bigger needs in the 2022 NFL draft, and when it comes to one of the biggest, the defensive line could lead the way for the team.

Getting after the quarterback as well as stopping the run more consistently remains a huge goal for the Lions, and finding a way to do that in 2022 is a significant must for the team. As a result, upgrades to the team’s defensive line are going to figure in large in terms of what happens in the draft, and could be the first move the team makes in order to improve things for next season and beyond.

With regards to the defensive line, what players make the most sense for the Lions in the draft and fit the team best positionally? Here’s a look at whittling down the top names for this year’s draft class as it relates to the team’s top prospects.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

There might be no better fit in terms of personality and culture for Detroit than Hutchinson. It seems Dan Campbell could speak the same football language as him, and the Lions need help rushing the passer.

This past year in college, his work has been even better than it was in the past. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and has been a problem for whatever teams have lined up against him thus far.





Hutchinson hit the podium in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and with the Lions, he could be expected to become the face of a new-look defense. He would perfectly embody the team’s spirit and Dan Campbell’s toughness on defense.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

In terms of the second-best player in the 2022 NFL draft, the Lions might not have to overthink things at all. Thibodeaux could get that moniker in hands-down fashion given his overall talent on the field. Considering Detroit’s needs with rushing the passer, and this could be a home-run type fit for the Lions.

In terms of production and talent, the player is an interesting prospect considering his penchant for getting to the quarterback and making big plays up front. Coming into this season, Thibodeaux had collected 90 career tackles, 14 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss thus far in his college career. In 2021, he followed that up with a decent year given 49 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Here’s some of his top work on the field:





It’s obvious that Thibodeaux has the physical tools to be great, but does he have the mental ones? The Lions will have to sort that out, but it’s hard to deny his major-league fit in Detroit to rush the passer up front.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

In college, Johnson showed a knack for rushing the passer in a big way, and has some explosive production to rely upon at this point in time. While playing for the Georgia Bulldogs and also the Seminoles, Johnson put up a total of 106 tackles, 24.5 tackles for-loss and 18 sacks in his college career. He has shown to have some NFL in him in terms of his pass rush explosiveness and ability as the highlights show:





Johnson has a case to be in the conversation for the Lions based on what he can do on the field and what he did during the Senior Bowl for Detroit coaches. Whether or not he’s the choice remains to be seen, but given these facts, he should at the very least be in the conversation for Detroit which is interesting.

Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford

Booker may be surging a bit on draft boards, so this could represent a stroke of luck if the Lions were able to end up with the gritty prospect who is a solid athlete for the middle of their defensive line. The Lions are likely expecting Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill to continue in their development, but why not add a running mate? Booker, when healthy, has looked like an elite player for the Cardinal statistically in college, putting up 159 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and 1 interception in his college career.





Booker along with Hutchinson and other young Lions up front would give the team something to build around for the future. Detroit would be lucky to nab him this low, but if it happens, it would represent a huge value for Detroit in the future.

Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

Thomas might be a player that could be had a bit further down the board, but in the event the Lions don’t draft for defensive line early, he could represent a solid choice for the team. Thomas is a Detroit native as well, having left town to play for San Diego and excelled while in college. For the Aztecs, he put up a total of 20 sacks and 155 tackles in a three-year career. Here’s a look at Thomas getting it done on the field:





With an earlier pick, he could be a good choice to boost the team’s defensive front. Thomas can get after the quarterback effectively and make plenty of moves on the passer. To that end, he could be a sneaky good choice for the Lions and their future.

