Lions Draft Positional Fits: Gritty SEC Wideout Has Detroit DNA Already

There’s no secret that the Detroit Lions want to find a way to make some bigger plays on the field on offense in 2022, and the best way for the team to do that would be to add an elite young receiver.

With the Lions already possessing a potential star in the making in Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as solid depth players like Quintez Cephus, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, the opportunity exists for the roster to find one more elite player to round out the group. In the upcoming draft, there is plenty of depth that should allow Detroit to fill this need very confidently.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Which wide receivers should the Lions look at the closest? Here’s a look at drilling down on the top fits for the team this year when the picks start coming.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

While Burks may have lost a bit of his luster in the last few months with a lackluster combine performance, that doesn’t change his strong career playing for Arkansas, nor does it diminish what he managed to accomplish in 2021. Burks has been a player who has been able to put up numbers before, as evidence from his 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns in college. Burks also rushed for 222 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 attempts.

Here’s a look at Burks’ highlights while in college:





Play



Treylon Burks: The BEST WR In College Football | 2021 Highlights The best in the game… Twitter: twitter.com/hoggyboneswps 2021-11-29T01:30:33Z

A big-bodied wideout who can still move, Burks could end up being a value in a loaded wideout class if he falls at all thanks to his production. With the Lions needing help in plenty of ways, it would not be shocking to see the Lions take a closer look at him potentially as soon as pick 32 if he is around.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

If Dotson is in the mix for the team, there aren’t many players that will be perhaps better equipped to come in and make an immediate impact from day one. Penn State has put more than its fair share of elite wideouts into the league lately such as Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson, and Dotson looks like the next player poised to walk in their footsteps. With Penn State, Dotson put up solid numbers en-route to being first-team All-Big Ten in 2021 as well as a third-team All-American. He collected 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns in a very solid four-year career with the Nittany Lions.

Here’s a look at some of his top highlights from a sterling 2021 season:





Play



Jahan Dotson || Penn State Nittany Lions Wide Receiver || 2021 Senior Highlights Jahan Dotson 2021 season highlights. 91 Receptions, 1,182 Receiving Yards, 12 Receiving Touchdowns, 6 Rushes, 18 Rushing Yards, and 1 Rushing Touchdowns. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video also do not have any intention of copying, stealing, or any… 2021-11-28T03:40:16Z

Dotson’s ability to make big plays down the field would make him a huge asset for the Detroit offense, especially if the team could land him in the second-round.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Gritty is the word that comes to mind when watching this elite wideout, who excels in the run game as a blocker. In terms of catching the ball and getting downfield, Pickens excels at that, too. Playing for Georgia, he was one of the best and most consistent pass catchers in the tough SEC. With the Bulldogs, Pickens put up some phenomenal career statistics in the league, piling up 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in his four-year career in Athens. Pickens also has the benefit of helping the Bulldogs claim the College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2021-22 season.

Here’s a look at some of his top highlights from college:





Play



George Pickens 🔥 Ultimate Highlights ᴴᴰ George Pickens Highlights best wr college football Georgia national champonship 2022-01-14T01:00:17Z

The highlights do show a tough kid that can make plenty of plays down the field to help an offense. He’s the kind of vertical threat the Lions could appreciate within their offense, and also seems to bring the right kind of mindset and attitude for the team as well, as the blocking angle could show. This could be a home-run fit as early as pick 34.

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

In Robinson, the Lions could have their eyes on a player who could turn into this year’s Amon-Ra St. Brown for them given his lower profile stature as well as his quietly big game in college. With Kentucky, Robinson has put up the numbers in very quiet fashion given his under-the-radar stature in the high-flying SEC. During a three-year career in college football, Robinson put up 2,248 yards and 10 touchdowns, splitting time between Nebraska and Kentucky. Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





Play



Wan'dale Robinson 🔥 Shiftiest Player in College Football ᴴᴰ Wan'dale Robinson Highlights shiftiest player college football best wr 2022-01-16T02:04:25Z

Robinson seems to have the speed, strength and game to make the Lions a tough team to deal with if the team can pick him up. It will be interesting to see where he lands in the draft. Early speculation seems to hold that Detroit can be a spot to remember for the player, and he could become a third-round or fourth-round value.

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

As one of the top risers in the process so far, Watson put on a show at the combine showing off his major receiving skills as well as his speed. He looks like a complete player, so if he is around with this selection, the Lions need to pounce to sign him up. While playing for North Dakota, Watson put up huge numbers as well with 2,134 yards and 14 touchdowns. Here’s a look at his game:





Play



Christian Watson 2021 Full Season Highlights | North Dakota State WR | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect One of the best FCS prospects in this upcoming draft class 2021 Stats: 43 Rec, 800 Yds, 7 TD, 114 Rush Yds, 1 Rush TD 2022-02-02T20:20:58Z

Watson has been connected to Detroit already, so if he is around at the bottom of the first-round or early in the second-round, remember his name for the Lions. He’s got small-school pedigree but a big game.

READ NEXT: Top Hidden Gem Prospects for Lions Within Draft