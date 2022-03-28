First Images Surface of Brand New Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Hat [LOOK]

With the 2022 NFL draft fast approaching, folks are beginning to turn their focus from the free agent frenzy of March to which rookie players will be joining the fold come late April.

A big tradition with that shift comes in the form of the reveal of the new NFL draft hat. Typically just before April, New Era will drop the new designs for every team in the league and that played out once again for 2022. This year’s design is quite classic and interesting by recent standards, as well, as it relates to the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, March 28, a first-look at the new design dropped on Twitter, and The Athletic’s Chris Burke was on the spot of providing a visual for Detroit fans. Within his tweet, Burke even asked for a review from fans, and some of the responses did not disappoint.

The Lions' 2022 draft hat. Please grade the product. pic.twitter.com/AEfEtBN8xt — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 28, 2022

“Simple, yet powerful. I like they took the “Lions” lettering back to the varsity block style. It looks good,” a user wrote.

Others weren’t so sure, and didn’t seem to appreciate the way the design looked.

“This is a joke right? Like, for real? This is the hat? I have purchased/got purchased draft hats for like six years straight and this is not it…,” Twitter user Pat wrote.

This year’s design is black, which is sure to please and disappoint some fans given the polarizing nature of the team’s use of that color scheme in the past. Additionally, the lack of a logo on the front could be a bit frustrating to some.

How 2021 Draft Hat Design is Different From 2021’s Design

Many hat aficionados will notice some subtle differences with this hat compared to others from recent years, especially last season. Notably, New Era went to the trucker design and look for the 2021 season with the hat. This hat is a departure from that, which goes back to the fabric look. Here’s a reminder of what the design looked like in 2021:

Today, @NewEraCap released the @Lions' official 2021 @NFL Draft hat. The 2021 NFL Draft takes place in Cleveland, Ohio and runs from Thursday, April 29 – Saturday, May 1. Detroit is scheduled to make six selections, starting with the No. 7 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/hBS9DOWzUV — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) April 9, 2021

In previous years, there hadn’t been a mesh or trucker design to the hat, which has usually featured a flat brim or fitted design. This year’s hat goes back to that tradition off the mesh fitted look. Interestingly enough, last year, the logo is a bit bigger in the middle than a typical NFL Draft hat as well. Detroit’s 2022 had does not feature Detroit’s jumping “bubbles” logo on the front, but merely the name of the team.

Much like last year’s design, 2022 seems like a gamble of a change to be sure, but an interesting alteration ahead of next season for the next crop of rookies and their fashion sense.

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Plan Revolves Around Adding Depth

In terms of who might be donning this cap in a month, there seems to be no shortage of options or ideas for the Lions at this point. It’s fair to expect the Lions will look to boost up the team’s defense, even if they go in a different direction early on and don’t select a defensive lineman. The safety or cornerback spot could be upgraded, and the team needs to find some good depth at linebacker as well. On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions clearly need another wideout to add to a rising group, and quarterback could be in play for the team as well given the dynamic at that position with Jared Goff looking like a placeholder in Detroit. The Lions have nine draft picks with which to work, so there will be more players added to the mix to help serve as fixes for a needy roster.

After a modest free agency period, the Lions could be expected to use the draft as their main avenue for improvement in 2022. The Lions struggled with players filling roles in 2021, so the more players they have to fill out their depth for next season the better off they will be when the draft comes around.

Whomever gets selected, they will get to stride to the podium in style with this particular hat in 2022.

