‘Chaos Situation’ for Lions Said to Revolve Around Drafting One Position

When the Detroit Lions select with the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, there’s lots of ways the team could go, which is why they are seen as one of the most intriguing teams that will pick.

Technically, the Lions could do anything, which makes them a wild card early on. With needs across the roster, it’s hard to lock down one position that the team could need more than any other, which means it’s hard to project what the team will do.

This uncertainty leads to the notion that there will be some chaos or drama atop the draft. That could be the case, but only in the situation that the Lions go with a cornerback when they pick. Recently, ESPN's rumor piece by Jordan Reid and Matt Miller just ahead of the NFL draft took a look at some of the teams and situations that could cause draft chaos up top.

As Reid explained, if the Lions decided to upgrade their defensive backfield instead of their defensive front, that move could cause some deep ripple effects near the top of the draft that could lead to chaos down the line.

“The Lions lack high-end front-seven talent, but they could choose to beef up the best part of their defense with Gardner. That would ensure that two of the top edge rushers — Hutchinson, Walker and Thibodeaux — are on the board for Houston at No. 3,” Reid wrote in the piece.

Most have figured the Lions will add to their defensive line, but some mocks, including that of ESPN’s Mel Kiper, have had the team going after a defensive back. If that happens, it will open up plenty of other scenarios perhaps causing said chaos.

Lions Hosted Productive Gardner on Pre-Draft Visit

Gardner could well be in-play for Detroit given the team has already gotten a closer look at him in the pre-draft process. Gardner visited the Lions a few weeks back, and given his play in college, that fact is hardly surprising given how elite he looked.

While playing for Cincinnati, Gardner was a sound player that has only managed to rise up draft boards relative to where folks thought he would be selected. The reasoning was his great production. Gardner put up 99 tackles and 9 interceptions with the Bearcats in college and showed a knack for not only intercepting the ball, but being in the right place at the right time. He also had 16 passes defended and scored 2 touchdowns in his career. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:





Seeing the Lions make the move would be intriguing, as it would go against some conventional wisdom for the team. Whether it happens or not is anyone’s guess, but there could be a precedent for the move given the fact that the Lions already have a connection with Gardner.

Why Lions Could Draft Defensive Back in 2022

Do the Lions need a cornerback early in this draft with a high pick? That point is debatable, but the team could certainly use some depth at the position to help supplement their roster. At cornerback, the team witnessed production from a pair of undrafted free agents in AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs. The play of both looks like it will be good enough to shore up the position into the future. In addition to those players, the Lions watched as Amani Oruwariye became a star this season, and the team still has Jeff Okudah on the roster, though he will be coming off injury in 2022. Additionally, the team will have a player in Ifeatu Melifonwu looking to take the next step from his rookie year. Add it all up and there is certainly reason to feel positive about the future of the group moving forward. The Lions could certainly draft or sign underrated players to fill in at both spots. In Mike Hughes, who they signed last month, they could have found another player to help for depth’s sake. Same goes for DeShon Elliott at safety.

If the Lions do go with a defensive back, that will be sure to bring some chaos to the top of the draft given many aren’t expecting the move at this point, even as it could be a realistic option.

