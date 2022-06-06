Brad Holmes Ordered to Make Surprising Move to Finish Lions’ Offseason

The Detroit Lions have checked off plenty of needs in a major way this offseason, so as the team continues through the workout period, the goal now is to begin to work on a plan for the season.

With this in mind, there is still time left this offseason to accomplish some important missions, and there is still plenty for the Lions to do when all is said and done. What items need the most attention is certainly a matter of debate, but Bleacher Report has a good idea of one more pressing move for the team.

Within a new piece for the site, writer Brent Sobleski took a look at picking out items that teams still have to accomplish. For Detroit, the goals were clear. Find a way to work around Jameson Williams’ absence from the offense, decide how to get Jeff Okudah into the fold and make an addition to the offensive front.

Of all the goals, that last one represents the most surprising considering the relative strength of the team’s front. Even such, Sobleski doesn’t believe the Lions should be resting on their laurels ahead of the season. He instructed Brad Holmes to get to work on finding another piece.

“Detroit’s front five is strong and serves as the best unit on the team. The team’s offensive line depth could be better, though. General manager Brad Holmes should look to add more pieces depending on who becomes available,” Sobleski wrote.

Bleacher Report already made a few veteran suggestions for Detroit in the form of Riley Reiff and Nate Solder, but beyond that, there has been no indication the Lions are actually considering a move up front with their offensive line.

Still, that has not stopped some folks from believing a move needs to be made there for Detroit. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but some see it as a firm goal for the Lions the rest of the way.

Issues With Williams, Okudah Already Coming Along

In terms of the first two items on the checklist, the Lions seem to be plugging along just fine. The team doesn’t seem likely to rush Williams back into the fold off injury, no matter how much he might make a difference in the offense. Setting things up without him doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a problem for the team, especially since the Lions will have Kalif Raymond in the fold who can be a speedy option for the offense in the time being. Detroit also added DJ Chark as well as Josh Reynolds, who seems to be looking forward to his chance to make a bigger impact on the game.

With Okudah, the Lions have shown that they aren’t necessarily fearing working him back into the mix off injury. In fact, Dan Campbell doesn’t seem worried about his situation at all, and Okudah himself doesn’t seem to be sweating any sort of a position switch. That sets up a situation where 2022 will be a big year for Okudah on the field, but the Lions don’t seem to have much angst on their end as it relates to how things might be set to work out.

Lions’ Offensive Line Looking Good for 2022

The Lions themselves may not even be in the market for an addition now, because the team might believe they already have a deep line. It might be a bold statement by some to call this group one of the best in the entire league, but it shows the confidence the Lions and others have to start the year, and with good reason. Detroit has a pair of solid tackles in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, an elite center in Frank Ragnow, a Pro Bowl guard in Jonah Jackson and a player who had a very strong bounce-back 2021 season in Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Along with the depth the team has found in the likes of Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Nelson and Tommy Kraemer, there is no reason the Lions can’t look good in spite of the lack of experience some players may have.

Detroit is taking on the look of a line that is hard to play against and has depth. Not only can they push people around in the run game, but they might be able to give their quarterback an elite pocket in 2022. If that is the case, advantage Lions next season in a big way.

If the team was to add another lineman, they would only get tougher to play against in the trenches. Right now, that’s the move that some folks think the team needs to make to finish off the 2022 offseason.

Some, like Sobleski, think it’s something that the team has to do at this point in time.

