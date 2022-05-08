Modest 2022 Rookie Stats Being Projected for Both Lions’ Top Picks

The Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams with the hopes of both playing big roles for their present and future, and most fans are hoping for the team to get off to a dominating start.

What actually happens with the pair remains to be seen, but already some predictions are rolling in as it relates to their stats. Hutchinson and Williams could be seen as two of the more productive Lions next year by some, but Bleacher Report is tempering some of those expectations.

In a new piece by Ian Wharton picking some statistical output projections for the rookies, it could be seen that the duo will take some time to get used to the league. That’s what Wharton is projecting to happen in the case of both when they first hit the field in 2022.

According to Wharton, Hutchinson is going to produce 55 tackles and 8.5 sacks, a solid total, but perhaps a bit less than the 10-12 sack player many figure Hutchinson could be right off the back.

“No one should be disappointed in Hutchinson if he can compile these numbers during his rookie campaign,” he wrote.

In terms of Williams, an even more modest impact is being projected. Wharton has the wideout going for 630 yards, 4 touchdowns and 45 receptions. As he admits, the ACL injury and an unknown readiness will cloud Williams’ case most of all.

“Expect Williams to see some manufactured touches but also make the most of what he’s given. We’ll project lower volume but higher efficiency from the former Alabama star in a shortened year,” Wharton explained.

Overall, these stats aren’t bad, but are a bit lower than some have speculated early on for both. It proves that Lions fans may have to temper expectations a little bit for each player in 2022 no matter how much hype both may have.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft no matter what stats he produces right off the bat in Detroit. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Lions fans will be rooting for Williams to show some of his college explosion right off the back.

Hutchinson’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of Hutchinson, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already. Coming into this season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:

Play

Aidan Hutchinson 2019 Highlights 2020-02-18T13:23:44Z

This past year, his work was been even better. Hutchinson put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He’s looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and has been a problem for whatever teams have lined up against him thus far.

Hutchinson becoming a member of the Lions is special for the legions of fans who also root for Michigan and hope will be high he can come on the field and dominate in a big way.

