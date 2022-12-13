Key Stat Fueling Lions’ Offensive Dominance Throughout 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions have had a fantastic season in 2022, and a big reason has had to do with their offense. Few teams have had an answer for what the team likes to do on that side of the ball this season.

There’s a good reason for that, and it isn’t just because the Lions can hit their fair share of big plays or run the ball effectively to move things down the field. It isn’t even because of their elite offensive line, though that certainly does help.

So far this season, the Lions are right near the top of the NFL in three key stats. In terms of the red zone, there aren’t many who have been better than the Lions this season or more consistent.

Statistically, some numbers show how impressive the team has been. NFL analyst Dov Kleiman pointed out on Twitter that the Lions’ red zone offense has been elite. They are basically the best red zone offense in the league considering 34 touchdowns on 46 drives and a 74% touchdown rate.

Usually, the Lions struggle to score and struggle in the red zone, so Kleiman is right. This explosion has been impressive for the Lions and their fans, and has played a big part in their sudden revival this season.

If the Lions nail down an improbable playoff spot, it might be thanks to the fact that their offense is nearly second to none in terms of red zone execution this season. That could also make them very dangerous in the postseason.

Lions Offense Scoring at Historic Rate

So far this season, the Detroit offense has moved the ball at will and managed to cash in plenty of opportunities on the field. That’s led to their ability to get a ton of cracks in the red zone.

Offensively, the team is getting the job done in a big way moving the ball down the field and putting up points. The team is making some history in terms of 30 point games this year which points to how they have the best offense in the league.

The Lions’ PR account recently revealed that Detroit already has seven games with 30 points or more, tied for the most ever. With another, they would set a new franchise record.

“The Lions have produced their 7th game of the season with 30+ points, tied for the most 30-point games they’ve ever had in a season. They’ve logged 30+ points in 4 of their last 5 games,” the account tweeted.

Obviously, the fact that the Lions get a chance to be in the red zone a ton helps them to put up points.

Ben Johnson Credited for Lions’ Offensive Explosion

Why are the Lions managing to get all of this done? It could be as simple as their offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has improved the team since he started the role.

In the end, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown knows who deserves the credit for the plays and for figuring out how to get him the ball. As he said when speaking to The 33rd Team, Johnson gives the Lions a leg-up with what he’s able to do schematically on the field.

“I give credit to our offensive coordinator. He draws up some crazy, crazy plays for us. I love him,” St Brown said in the interview.

Johnson is getting some buzz as a potential future head coach in the making, and after seeing St. Brown perform and what Johnson has done for him, this is something that might go a long way to rise his star.

Johnson’s ability to get the Lions to focus in the red zone is a big reason for both his and the team’s success this year.