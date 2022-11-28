Lions Draft Pick From Rams Soars Again After Major Los Angeles Defeat

The Detroit Lions did not play a game this Sunday, but that didn’t matter to their overall draft standing in terms of the pick they own from the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Lions lost themselves in Week 12, the bigger defeat the team watched was when the Rams lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. That loss pushed Detroit’s draft pick up into a top-three selection, which was a very welcome surprise.

As Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer pointed out, the Lions now sit in a great position to land a top draft pick following Week 12.

The '23 first-rounder going from LA to Detroit for Matthew Stafford is currently sitting at 3rd overall. The one going from Denver to Seattle for Russell Wilson is at 4th overall. Lot of season left to play. But I doubt that's what the Rams and Broncos had in mind. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 28, 2022

“The ’23 first-rounder going from LA to Detroit for Matthew Stafford is currently sitting at 3rd overall. The one going from Denver to Seattle for Russell Wilson is at 4th overall. Lot of season left to play. But I doubt that’s what the Rams and Broncos had in mind,” Breer tweeted.

That was quite good news for the Lions on a day they weren’t playing, and their build for the future could get a lot more exciting with another top pick likely to be on the horizon for the team.

Quarterback, Defender Lions’ Potential Early Picks

If the Lions were to land a top pick with either their selection or the Rams one, which direction would the franchise go? It’s safe to say there are plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, and a case could be made for either an offensive or defensive star.

In terms of the offense, most folks will say that the team should look closely at a quarterback if they end up with the top selection. There are multiple players who could make a case for that pick, such as Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young. Either would give the Lions a foundational piece to build around for the future at a key position.

Defensively, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. could make a case for a top selection as well. As a defender, he’s putting on a big show so far this season. The same could be said for Georgia’s Jalen Carter along the defensive front.

Either way, the Lions would have their pick of the litter if they ended up with a top selection. They might be able to land such a player with the Los Angeles pick looking like it will only get better and better soon.

Rams Unlikely to Turn Injured Season Around

This year, the Rams are heading for a frustrating end to their season after being Super Bowl champions last year. Los Angeles has been fighting injuries all across their roster, and sustained another one to Allen Robinson on Sunday.

According to Ian Rapopport of the NFL Network, Robinson suffered a season ending foot injury in the loss on Sunday that will keep him out now.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that WR Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending foot injury and needs surgery. Source said it’s a stress fracture that, assuming he has surgery, will require a screw. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

“Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that WR Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending foot injury and needs surgery. Source said it’s a stress fracture that, assuming he has surgery, will require a screw,” Rapoport tweeted.

Combined with uncertainty on the future of Matthew Stafford the rest of 2022, and the Rams could be heading into the tank in terms of having enough bodies to put a solid team on the field in the end of the season. Losing Robinson takes away another receiver who was expected to carry the load.

Obviously, Lions fans are hoping that the Rams continue to bottom out. The worse they look, the better the team’s draft pick will be.

The Lions may not have to finish with a poor record themselves to guarantee they have a top selection in the draft this coming year.