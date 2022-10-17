Key Lions’ 2023 Draft Pick Craters Following Week 6 NFL Results

The Detroit Lions didn’t play on the field during Week 6, but that doesn’t mean the team didn’t have at least something on the line during the week.

While the Lions were resting up getting ready for a new week of battle on the field, they were also watching to see what would happen with their 2023 draft picks. While Detroit’s selection remained safe near the top at third-overall, another slid backward.

The week prior, the Lions watched as the Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys. That pushed the pick into the top 13. This week, though, a win over the Panthers pushed that selection back down.

An updated look at the 2023 draft order provided by Bleacher Report showed that the Rams pick, which belongs to the Lions, now sits in the 21st position for next year. Writer Jake Rill provided a breakdown of where things stand, and as he wrote, the Lions themselves will have to turn things around to avoid a miserable finish.

“It’s possible the Raiders, Texans and Lions all continue to struggle and end up with top draft picks in 2023, although any of them could start rolling and prevent that from happening. In order for the latter scenario to happen, they’ll need to improve after their week off,” he wrote.

The destiny of the Lions’ own pick will be up to them, but it will be interesting to see what happens to the Rams pick by the time the season is over. There is plenty of time left for things to change again and again.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

The Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

Lions Rooting Interests for 2023 Draft

While it’s early, it certainly looks as if the Lions, with their injuries, are going to be a team that is watching the draft order very closely the rest of the way while competing with others for a top pick.

If that’s the case, there have been some early lines drawn regarding what teams the Lions may have to battle the closest at this point in time. The Carolina Panthers are looking like one of the worst teams in football, as are the Washington Commanders. Along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, these could be the teams the Lions will compete against most for a top pick.

Detroit already beat Washington, and later in the season, they will play against Carolina. That could leave that game as a huge one for draft standing when all is said and done.

Additionally, the Lions will be rooting against the Rams hard the rest of the way since they own their 2023 pick as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. If the Lions could finish with a pair of top picks, that could be a huge boost to their future.

There’s a long way to go this season, but already, some interesting conclusions are being drawn about draft order. Once again, the Lions seem to be ready to take their place in the thick of the conversation for a new year.

READ NEXT: C.J. Stroud Sends Message to Lions Fans About Future