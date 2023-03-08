NFL Free Agency: Underrated Chiefs Star Could Provide Boost up Front

Defensively, there aren’t many spots on the Detroit Lions that don’t need an offseason upgrade, and that applies to the front line as well.

While Detroit did witness the hopeful emergence of several young players such as Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston and Alim McNeill, there is a thought that the team could improve drastically in the years ahead with a few more moves.

Though Detroit’s youngsters impressed, the team still rated out 29th in the league in terms of run defense, allowing 146.5 yards per-game. At the same time, they only generated 39 sacks. They will be looking to bump those numbers up even higher to help their team more in 2023.

So which players make the most sense in terms of additions? Here’s a look at some of the names the Lions should consider the most when the market opens up.

Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs DT

Rarely does a Super Bowl team possess an underrated young star, but Kansas City has that in their young interior lineman Derek Nnadi.

Nnadi has put up a total of 193 tackles and four sacks in his career to go with one interception, one pass deflection, one forced fumble since being a 2018 third-round pick out of Florida State.

Nnadi has managed to do a nice job since coming into the league, and could be a young upside play for the Lions that could allow them to go elsewhere early in the draft. Adding him to the mix could provide the team a big boost in the middle of the line at a slightly lower cost.

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles DT

If Javon Hargrave hits the market, he may well be the most sought after player on the defensive interior.

With the Steelers, Hargrave played a productive four seasons, piling up 168 tackles and 14.5 sacks to go with one touchdown and two forced fumbles. In 2020, Hargrave signed with Philadelphia and made an instant impact with 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles.

After a Pro Bowl season in 2021, Hargrave enjoyed a fantastic 2022, posting 11 sacks, 60 tackles and two fumble recoveries. As a whole, Hargrave has posted a gaudy 37.5 sacks and 329 tackles in his career to this point.

If the Lions want to go big along the defensive front, Hargrave could be their first choice for an elite player.

David Onyemata, New Orleans Saints DT

Familiarity is the name of the game for David Onyemata and the Lions. Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn will know him from his time in New Orleans, so that would make them likely to understand what he brings to the mix as a veteran player.

At 30, Onyemata is young enough to be a fixture for the Lions for a few more years, but is also old enough to bring some of the cagy experience that only a veteran can bring. The lineman has put up a solid 214 tackles and 19.5 sacks in his career to go with one interception.

Detroit might not need an aging defensive lineman badly, but if they wanted a sprinkling of depth, Onyemata would make plenty of sense for the team relative to where they’re at and the youth in the trenches.

Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks DE

In past years, the Lions have settled for underrated buys on the market, and in terms of one on the line this year, Poona Ford could be that guy.

Coming into the league undrafted out of Texas in 2018, Ford made his mark in a big way with 164 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He’s the kind of grinder that could fill a quality role for the team and offer consistent snaps given his NFL experience.

Ford is an intriguing player, and he seems to have the grinder mindset the Lions will love up front on defense. He would fit the locker room well and could offer way more production for a cheaper price.

Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers DE

If the Lions want to be buyers at pass rusher, an underrated defensive end is on the market in the form of Samson Ebukam that has shown major production.

Ebukam is the kind of player that could provide that boost for the future and the present. He put up 36 tackles and five sacks this past season, and has been a very valuable piece for San Francisco’s top-ranked defense.

Ebukam has made game-changing plays all season long, such as when he had a strip sack on third-and-10 in the fourth quarter in a game against Los Angeles.

Ebukam has put up 224 tackles and 23.5 sacks in his career, and has been a fantastic weapon. He could be a player the Lions decide to pursue to add an edge to the defense and give them some young playmaking up front.