Underrated Lineman Headlines 5 Championship Sunday Free Agents for Lions

The Detroit Lions are on the sidelines as they prepare to watch championship Sunday, and while they’d prefer to be playing in the game, they could be able to get to that point in the near future.

The team finished strong at 9-8 this past season, and will be thinking about the kind of offseason upgrades they can make in order to get to that point. The good news? There are plenty of players who can make that difference for Detroit on the market.

Some of those players will be playing in the NFC and AFC’s final four this weekend. There are multiple free agents that the team should keep watch of on the field in both games.

Who are some of those names? Here’s a look at the free agents that the team should be monitoring closely.

Derrick Nnadi, Defensive Tackle, Chiefs

Most mock drafts have centered on the Lions drafting defensive tackles, but they may not be able to get their hands on a game-changer at the position in the draft such as Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

In that case, should the Lions simply look to sign a player from the outside? Derrick Nnadi of Kansas City could be a player that makes a ton of sense and offers some force from the middle of the line.

Nnadi has put up a total of 193 tackles and four sacks in his career to go with one interception, one pass deflection, one forced fumble since being a 2018 third-round pick out of Florida State.

Play

Derrick Nnadi Draft Profile 2018-09-20T14:22:25Z

Nnadi has managed to do a nice job since coming into the league, and could be a young upside play for the Lions that could allow them to go elsewhere early in the draft.

Vonn Bell, Strong Safety, Bengals

The Lions managed to struggle on the back end most of the year, and the answer for this problem could be more depth at safety.

Vonn Bell has been fantastic in the league, and has the kind of youth and experience that teams crave at the position for the future. To this end, he is a very interesting free agent.

Play

Vonn Bell 2021 Highlights! Elite bengals safety! 2022-01-26T23:58:28Z

Bell, a safety, would be the youngest member of the trio at 28. He is no less productive, however, given 632 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, six interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries and 34 passes defended. He would be a key young piece for Detroit’s back end if the team added him to the mix.

Samson Ebukam, Defensive End, 49ers

The Lions rushed the passer much better during the 2022-23 season, but could still need help on the edge in terms of pass rush for the future.

Samson Ebukam is the kind of player that could provide that boost for the future, He put up 36 tackles and five sacks this season, and has been a very valuable piece for San Francisco’s top ranked defense.

Ebukam made game-changing plays all weekend long, such as when he had a strip sack on third-and-10 in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles.

Play

Samson Ebukam GAME WINNING Strip Sack Fumble on Matthew Stafford | Rams vs 49ers 2022-10-04T02:56:18Z

Ebukam has put up 224 tackles and 23.5 sacks in his career, and has been a fantastic weapon. He could be a player the Lions decide to pursue to add an edge to the defense.

James Bradberry, Safety, Eagles

Detroit is in need of elite cornerback play, and James Bradberry is having one of the best seasons in the league during the 2022-23 season.

Playing for Philadelphia, Bradberry enjoyed a very solid season with three interceptions, 44 tackles and one touchdown. He has had some solid plays this season.

Play

James Bradberry gets an interception on his old team (All rights go to ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, Amazon, NFL Network, Universal Music Group, the NFL, USFL, FCF, NCAA, XFL, NBA, NHL, MLB & its broadcasters. I do not own the music and footage used in this video. No copyright infringement intended. For entertainment purposes.) 2023-01-22T02:01:52Z

Bradberry rehabbed his career with the Eagles at cornerback after being cut by the Giants en-route to a second-team All-Pro season. He has 18 career interceptions, 424 tackles and three sacks.

This offseason, Bradberry could be paid, and might be the top free agent corner. The Lions should be watching as a result of their intense need at the spot.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Safety, Eagles

In terms of players with a tie to Detroit’s staff, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson takes the title of an impending free agent that the Lions might look at for their backfield.

Working with Aaron Glenn in New Orleans who was his defensive back coach, Gardner-Johnson put up five interceptions and three sacks, and was a stable force. With the Lions perhaps in need of defensive backs, Gardner-Johnson could be a familiar name to help the team over the hump.

Play

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Highlights League-High 6 Interceptions this season in 11 games Thanks for watching :) Check out other Highlights such as: Rashid Shaheed youtu.be/EnuBzFVqm6E or Tariq Woolen youtu.be/2td3T45rO6U 2022-12-24T16:46:39Z

Gardner-Johnson is a player that is gritty in the backfield and could have an understanding of the scheme the Lions are running. To that end, he could be a good choice for the Lions, who are looking for a young player to build around at the spot.