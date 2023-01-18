New 2023 Mock Draft Reveals Bold Quarterback Trade Move for Lions

The Detroit Lions have a pair of first-round draft picks in 2023, which gives them the ability to go in plenty of different directions when the draft begins.

Mostly, early speculation has centered on the defensive side of the ball as the target for the team, but many have found it hard to ignore upgrades on offense, specifically at the quarterback spot. A new mock draft shows how that might work out.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic revealed his second mock draft, and within, he had the team getting defensive with one pick but surprisingly offensive with another. Brugler had the Lions nabbing Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzales with the sixth-overall selection minus a defensive lineman.

“After Anderson and Carter, there is a clear drop-off to the next tier of non-quarterback prospects in this class. Christian Gonzalez flashed enough at Colorado to earn the No. 9 spot on my summer top-50 board, and he lived up to that hype in his one season at Oregon. With his speed/length athletic profile and the Lions’ need at cornerback, Gonzalez (the brother-in-law of former Lions’ backup quarterback David Blough) should be on Detroit’s short list for its first of two Round 1 picks,” Brugler wrote in the piece.

Later on, Brugler had the Lions making an interesting trade. With the chance to go defensive again, Brugler instead ignored that side of the ball for the Lions. He had the team dealing picks 18 and 48 to Green Bay for pick 15, and getting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

As Brugler says, the Lions could be tempted by Richardson’s athletic traits and arm and stash him behind Jared Goff for the future.

“In last year’s first round, the Lions made a major trade with a division foe to move up for a high-upside offensive star (Jameson Williams). They could do it again this year and invest in their future at the quarterback position. Thanks to his size, athleticism and arm, Anthony Richardson is a total freak show with a high ceiling, but he’s still figuring out how to be a consistent passer. Jared Goff’s presence would let Detroit develop Richardson at his own pace,” Brugler wrote.

A player like Gonzalez would be a winner for the Lions , who figure to need plenty of help in the secondary. A luxury pick like quarterback would be harder for many to swallow who crave defense, especially if the Lions had to trade up with Green Bay to do it.

While many aren’t sure if the Lions will go with a quarterback especially in light of Goff’s explosive finish, this mock bucks the trend.

Richardson’s Stats & Highlights

While he is being mentioned as a top prospect for the 2023 NFL draft, to this point, Richardson has not been mentioned with regards to the Lions.

At 21, Richardson has age on his side as well as time to figure out the position. He has thrown for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in college. He’s also run for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson is capable of plenty of electric plays as the highlights show, but also some big mistakes at times as the interception numbers show:

If Richardson was the pick for the Lions, he would likely be stashed for a few years as he learned the league and position.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

No matter where the Lions end up picking or when, the team has plenty of needs in the 2023 draft. Most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use big help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there, which is addressed in this mock. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team has been pushed around at times in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions feel unlikely to make any drastic change at quarterback given the solid season that Jared Goff has enjoyed. Perhaps the team adds a young option to develop behind Goff, but beyond that, it might not be a pressing issue early in the draft as much as it seemed.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end as well. Depth along the offensive line could be important for the team as well given injuries happen in the trenches.

Regardless, this is an interesting potential approach for the Lions. It’s something to remember for the future of mock season either way.