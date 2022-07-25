New Mock Provides Lions Potentially Lethal Brotherly Combination

The Detroit Lions already have one set of brothers on their team, and if fate has any say, it’s possible that might only be just the beginning for the roster in the future.

As the Lions get set to tackle the 2022 season, the focus will once again shift to football, while offseason matters such as the draft will be placed firmly on the back-burner. Before that happens, though, one more juicy idea was presented by a new mock draft.

Recently, Pro Football Network and Cam Mellor put together a mock draft for 2023. Perhaps amazingly, the Lions had a pair of top 10 picks in what only could be described as a dream scenario. With their first pick at third-overall, the team landed Alabama rusher Will Anderson. Then, with the eighth-overall pick, the team doubled down with Noah Sewell.

“With the Lions’ second first-round pick, Detroit fans are selecting Noah Sewell from Oregon the highest among non-quarterbacks. After Stroud (or Young in other cases), the Lions are securing their second level of the defense with Sewell’s selection. Sewell is the younger brother of fellow first-round pick Penei Sewell and may even have as high of a ceiling as his brother. He’s as instinctual as they come and plays with terrific strength through everything he does,” Mellor wrote in the piece.

If the name is familiar, this is indeed Lions’ tackle Penei Sewell’s brother, which would be an intriguing potential addition for Detroit given the connection the duo shares. It’s also fascinating to consider the chance that both of Detroit’s 2023 picks land within the top 10. That would be a boon to the Lions’ rebuild

Combined with Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, if the Lions added much firepower to their defensive front, it would have to be seen as a huge win for the team. While the team doesn’t add a signal caller early in this scenario, they do boost the defense in quite possibly the best way possible with a pair of elite linemen.

This mock could make the Detroit defense one of the scarier young groups in the league.

Sewell’s Career Stats & Highlights

While his brother starred on the offensive side of things for the Oregon Ducks, the younger Sewell has made his mark on the defensive line making life difficult on opposing offenses. So far in his career entering the 2022 college season, Sewell has put up a total of 162 tackles, 6 for loss and 6 sacks. Sewell also has an interception to his credit along with 3 forced fumbles and 5 passes defended. Here’s a look at his work:

Noah Sewell 2021 Highlights | Oregon LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Phenom LB for the Ducks 2021 Stats: 114 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF 2022-05-11T21:21:33Z

If the Lions were to land Sewell, this would be a quality connection for their team given the presence of his brother on the roster. This connection could prove a solid one for the Lions, who could use it as a defensive boost.

Lions’ Current 2023 NFL Draft Outlook

In terms of what the Lions could do next year, the team figures to be wide open. Detroit has many needs on defense, and most folks feel as if the team has the greatest need at cornerback position and perhaps safety.

Defensively, the Lions could need some linebackers, which may be a spot the team chooses to upgrade early. Offensively, the need for Detroit at quarterback has been well-documented, but Jared Goff could always play his way into the starting role with a solid 2022. Depth at wideout and the offensive line could also be considered.

Adding a player like Sewell to Detroit’s defense could provide another big boost to the team’s woeful pass rush. Given the natural connection with his brother, this could be a combination to watch for the team.

