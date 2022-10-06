New Mock Draft Sends Lions’ Unexpected Quarterback With Top Selection

The Detroit Lions have started the season 1-3 so far, so many folks have already turned their thoughts to the impending 2023 NFL draft, right or wrong.

For anyone who has given up on the Lions already, there’s at least some good news in the fact that a mock draft has debuted which shows the Lions landing a quarterback. That quarterback, however, is more than a bit interesting.

Pro Football Focus and writer Michael Renner took a look at putting together an early mock draft for 2023. When it came to Detroit’s first pick at ninth-overall, Renner had the team going with a quarterback. That player? Stanford’s Tanner McKee, whom he liked the development of.

“The Jared Goff era in Detroit may be coming to a close after this season. McKee is one of the more pro-ready quarterbacks in the class. He possesses a live arm at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds and has made big strides in his decision-making from Year 1 to Year 2. That shows in his two turnover-worthy plays this season after he made 15 a year ago,” Renner wrote.

Obviously, it’s very interesting to see the site proclaiming the Lions will go with a quarterback. So far this season, Jared Goff has been on fire, and has looked like a solution for the team. The defense, meanwhile, feels like it has the much bigger needs at this point in time.

The Lions go on with the 26th pick in the mock draft from Los Angeles to select Siaki Ika from Baylor, a defensive lineman. That move would certainly help what’s been a poor group thus far.

Still, McKee will make all the headlines, so it’s fair to shine the spotlight brightest on him right now.

McKee’s Stats & Highlights

If McKee isn’t on the radar of many folks at this point, that would make sense. The quarterback is playing for a Stanford team that has struggled out of the gate to a 1-3 record so far.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean that McKee isn’t talented, of course. The quarterback has put up some solid stats thus far, with 3,369 yards and 23 career touchdowns to just 11 interceptions through the first few games of 2022.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

Play

Tanner McKee 2021 Highlights | Stanford QB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Productive quarterback for the Cardinal 2021 Stats: 65.4% Cmp, 2327 Yds, 15 TD, 7 INT, 4 Rush TD 2022-01-02T20:47:47Z

Obviously, McKee is not one of the bigger name quarterbacks in this class, so for that reason, the projection might draw some early scrutiny from fans. He’s also more of a pocket passer like Goff, which might turn some folks off who are looking for something different at the position.

PFF obviously projects a breakout from McKee to have him as a top 10 pick now, so it will be fascinating to tune in on him the rest of the season to see what he does.

2023 NFL Quarterback Class Solid

As weak as the 2022 quarterback class seemed on the outset, the 2023 class could prove to be just the polar opposite by the time this season plays out.

From Alabama’s Bryce Young to Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, there will be no shortage of elite players that could choose to come out, which means the Lions could have a good shot at finding their quarterback of the future. Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are a few more names coming into focus as well.

Young claimed the Heisman Trophy for his work in the 2021-22 season, and only figures to improve as a passer short of some injury concerns. Stroud has gotten off to a hot start, and many like Levis have intrigued scouts thus far as well.

Whether or not the Lions will finish bad enough in 2022 to land a top pick remains to be seen. The team showed signs of promise amid a losing year in 2021, and with more improvements, could win a few more games. The point stands that the quarterback class figures to be more well-rounded this coming year

Right now, McKee is the player that PFF sees the Lions targeting when all is said and done.

