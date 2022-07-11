Early 2023 Mock Draft Provides Lions’ Defense Another Major Boost

After going heavy on defense in the last two NFL Draft periods, most wouldn’t figure the Detroit Lions would do it once again come 2023.

Detroit, though, has proven they are always good for a surprise under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes the last few seasons, so it wouldn’t be that much of a shock if that decision played out for the team. In another new summer mock ahead of next season, that’s just what has been projected to happen once the 2022 season ends and thoughts shift to next offseason.

While many early projections have had the team as interested in selecting a quarterback, a new mock draft from Bleacher Report has the Lions going in a vastly different direction and adding to their pass rush and defense once again.

Contributor Alex Ballentine put together a new “way too early” mock for next year ahead of this season even beginning. When it came to the Lions, the team landed outside of the top two picks, thus missing a shot at a possible franchise quarterback. Ballentine had Detroit locking down Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. with the third-overall pick in his hypothetical draft.

As Ballentine said, in the event quarterbacks are off the board, the Lions should just hold firm and take the top player.

“With both Stroud and Young off the board, the Lions would be reaching for any passer. Instead, the most dominant defender emphasized through winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy would be the obvious choice. No defensive player in college football had a bigger impact on games than Will Anderson Jr. this season,” he wrote in the piece.

Ballentine also points out that Anderson was “impossible to block” during the 2021 college season, which would mean he shares a key trait with another recent Detroit draft pick that just left college.

Pairing Anderson and similarly explosive 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson together would be an incredible combination for the Lions and their future. The team would have a pair of game wreckers up front that they could unleash on the opposition’s offensive lines, running games and quarterbacks. The key to a solid team is always a good defense, and with Anderson and Hutchinson, Detroit might have the best young defensive line in the NFL coming up.

It’s a tempting thought for a Detroit team that has needed help seemingly everywhere on the field for the last decade.

Anderson’s College Stats & Highlights

Indeed, Anderson has been a game wrecker in college while playing for the Crimson Tide. The defender has taken on the look of one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the college game in short order, and his production has been incredible on the field statistically. During his recent two-year career with Alabama, Anderson has put up some eye-popping totals, namely 153 tackles, 24.5 sacks and 41.5 tackles for-loss. All of that work has led to the player taking home major hardware, namely the Bronko Nagurski Award and 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Here’s some of his top highlights so far:

Anderson could have an even bigger junior season that could lead to more accolades and a potential top five selection in the 2023 draft. Most see him as a lock for that position even ahead of the 2022 season as a result of his past elite work on the field.

Lions’ Current 2023 NFL Draft Outlook

In terms of what the Lions could do in next year’s draft, the team figures to be wide open at this point in time. The team still has many supposed needs on the defensive side of the ball, and most folks at this point feel as if the team has the greatest need at cornerback position and perhaps safety. Defensively, the Lions could need some linebackers as well, which may be the spot the team chooses to upgrade when all is said and done. Offensively, the need for Detroit at quarterback has been well-documented, but Jared Goff could always play his way into keeping the starting role with a solid 2022 year. Detroit may need to hunt for depth at wideout and the offensive line, but the more glaring needs at this point in time seem to sit with the defense.

The selection of a player like Anderson for Detroit’s defense could provide another big boost to the team’s woeful unit. In the event the Lions cannot get their hands on one of the top two quarterbacks, this could be a slam-dunk consolation prize for the team.

