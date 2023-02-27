Lions 2023 NFL Combine: Key Goal for Team Revolves Around Running Back

The Detroit Lions come into the 2023 NFL combine with some definite things they need to get done, and the good news for them is the week will offer them a chance to make major headway.

Most count the Lions as a team on the rise for the 2023 season, and if that is to be the case, they have plenty of work to do ahead of the NFL draft, and it will start in Indianapolis.

This week, when the Lions get things going, there will be no shortage of key situations to watch play out. What should the biggest goals be for the team when the combine gets underway? Here’s a look at some of their biggest goals for the week.

Find out if Bijan Robinson Is Worth Top Pick

Team’s haven’t valued the running back position enough to make it a focus in the first-round of the NFL draft lately, but a resurgence back to that mindset could be coming with Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, a star out of Texas, is seen as the top running back prospect in the draft. He could be on the board for both of Detroit’s first-round selections, and he could be a player the Lions look closely at given their needs at running back for the future. Already, some have mocked him to Detroit even in spite of the team’s defensive needs.

Is Robinson a can’t-miss star at the position? The league has moved away from players like Walter Payton and Barry Sanders who carry teams, but the chance does exist for someone to break the mold. The Lions will have to watch the closest to see if Robinson can be that guy. If he is, the team may need to think about selecting him and betting on his talent.

It’s going to be a big week for Robinson, and the Lions have to be all-eyes as a franchise on the Longhorns’ stud.

Gain Some Clarity at Cornerback Spot

This year figures to be a deep class at cornerback, and between seniors and underclassmen, the Lions could be well-positioned to do some damage at one of their biggest needs on the field.

With that being said, not every prospect is going to make sense for the team, especially with one or both of Detroit’s first-round picks. Figuring out which players fit which tiers will be significant for the Lions. Similarly, finding out if there are some hidden gems further down the board will be very important.

Detroit should be in fantastic shape to tackle their need for young cornerbacks well in this draft. Watching to see who stands out, and if any player can make a case for the top 10 with electrifying workouts will be vitally important.

Work the Trade Market for Defensive Upgrades

With so many needs, the Lions are going to have to get creative to see how they might decide upon filling them, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

While the team has free agency at its disposal, it has also shown that it doesn’t often like relying on that exclusively in offseasons past. With that in mind, the team may have to get extra creative this year, and that involves exploring the trade market in a bigger way.

There are a number of players who could be on the trading block at spots that make sense for Detroit, but possibly the biggest is cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who the Lions might already have interest in. Players on the roster are clearly intrigued by Ramsey, and the framework of a deal could be hammered out in Indianapolis.

If a deal gets done, it’s possible the legwork will have happened this week first and foremost. The Lions need to be aggressive and see what kind of top names they may find on the market

Unearth Gems at Offensive Skill Positions

Brad Holmes has done well as a general manager before to find offensive values in the draft, and that work often comes to a head during the NFL combine meetings.

Detroit doesn’t have huge skill-position needs this year, but could certainly take a swing on a tight end or another running back or wide receiver further down the board, especially with the number of picks the Lions possess within the first two rounds.

Identifying potential sleepers on offense will be vitally important to the Lions this year, and with the work they do, it’s more than possible Lions fans could be surprised about the players they end up with.

Offensively, the Lions are going to have to get creative if they feel as if upgrades are needed, given their defensive needs are likely to be more overwhelming.

Make a Decision at Quarterback

While Jared Goff isn’t likely to go anywhere, the Lions still have some important things to decide about the future of the team at the position, namely, if any of the young players will be worth pursuing this year.

Often times, the combine will give decision makers the best idea of what direction they will take at quarterback when they watch the players but also sit down with them in person. The Lions will get a good idea who is who during this time on the field and in the meeting rooms. Already, Detroit has been named a potential fit for Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

No matter if Goff is staying, the team could look at the position at some point in the draft. They could get a feel for prospects down the board. It will be important for the Lions to make their decision internally on what they plan to do at quarterback during this time, and zero in on the proper prospects as a result.