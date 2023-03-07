NFL Free Agency: Bucs Cornerback Stands out in Solid Market for Lions

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward free agency, and when they get there, the first order of business the team will have will revolve around fixing the cornerback position.

Detroit was exposed on the back end most of the season, and as a result they are going to have to make some major changes when it comes to getting players in free agency. With nearly $23 million to spend right now, there is certainly some money at their disposal to help this out.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of great cornerbacks that are on the market, that come with big names and small. The Lions feel like a lock to improve at the position, as a result, but who should they target?

Here’s a look at the top five names the Lions should pursue at the cornerback position on the market this year.

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback

In terms of the top name on the market, it’s likely most will see Tampa Bay corner Jamel Dean as the selection. He’s young and could be set to flourish in the years ahead.

With the Buccaneers, he’s developed into a solid cornerback and a big play option on the back end for the Tampa Bay defense. While Dean hasn’t earned any league accolades for his work yet, he could be on the rise given 193 tackles, seven interceptions and 41 passes defended in his four years in the NFL thus far.

He also has an interception return for a score and plenty of other big plays on tape to his credit:

Play

Jamel Dean Highlights | 2021 Season Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Highlights. – Detailed Stats pro-football-reference.com/players/D/DeanJa00.htm – Instagram instagram.com/HexHighlights 2022-01-24T17:28:10Z

If given a bigger role in Detroit, Dean could flourish for the Lions and be part of a solution to a pass defense which was ranked 30th and allowed 245.8 yards per-game through the air with a lack of young impact makers.

Should Detroit elect to spend big money, Dean is likely the guy that they will chase. He has age and upside, which are two important elements to the team right now at this point.

James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback

The second-best cornerback in free agency? Likely James Bradberry, who has had an impressive career in the league to this point, starting his career in Carolina in 2016 with two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Bradberry would play three more years with the Panthers, posting six interceptions and two forced fumbles from 2017 to 2019 before signing with the New York Giants in free agency on March 26, 2020. While in New York, Bradberry had a solid two years, posting seven total interceptions with the Giants prior to a release in May of 2022.

Play

James Bradberry Highlights🔒 – Welcome to the Philadelphia Eaglesᴴᴰ James Bradberry New York Giants 2021 Highlights James Bradberry giants highlights #JamesBradberry #Giants #NewYorkGiants ♫ Song: In A Minute ©️ Copyright : NFL, New York Giants Instagram – @SimplyAS10.prod *No copyright intended* *All clips and music belongs to respective owners* *This is not meant for revenue, but for entertainment* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of… 2022-05-17T23:46:28Z

Bradberry rehabbed his career in Philadelphia at cornerback in 2022 after being cut by the Giants en-route to a second-team All-Pro season. He has collected a total of 18 career interceptions, and also was voted to a Pro Bowl for his play in 2020.

A player like Bradberry could give the Lions some production on the back end, while being able to bring veteran leadership to a young group. To that end, picking him up could be a win-win scenario.

Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerback

A productive player, Cameron Sutton might be Detroit’s best answer as it relates to filling their need at cornerback

In college, Sutton was productive for the Volunteers given he racked up 127 tackles and seven interceptions. He also had one touchdown and 30 passes defended to go with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while in school.

Coming to the NFL, things haven’t been different. Sutton has produced stats in the league as well, with 158 tackles, two sacks, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles since he burst on the scene.

Play

Cam Sutton || 2020-2021 Steelers Highlights ᴴᴰ Thanks for Watching! Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share! Thank you! Please request which player or video you'd like to see next in the comments below! —————————————————————————- Secondary Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCF_2UKu4TJl4jKUMA8PJp7w Instagram: instagram.com/_steelers_6/ Twitter :twitter.com/SNHighlights ————————————————————————— (All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, Universal Music Group, the NFL, NBA, NCAA & it's broadcasters. I do… 2021-03-24T00:22:29Z

Sutton could be primed for a bigger role, and the Lions could have the means and the motivation to pay up for a young player that is seemingly on the rise for the future. It could be a good bet for Detroit.

Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals Cornerback

While some of the other names on the list are big, Byron Murphy’s might not be, but that doesn’t mean he lacks talent. A former second-overall pick, Murphy could be pegged for some bigger production at his next stop.

Murphy’s career in college was solid. In just two seasons with the Huskies, he put up 50 tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles in just 20 games. Once he got to the NFL, that production continued.

With Arizona, Murphy has tallied 229 total tackles, three sacks, five interceptions, 34 passes defended, five fumble recoveries and two touchdowns. He has shown as a productive player around injury in 2022.

Play

Byron Murphy 2020 season highlights AZ Cardinals Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr’s season highlights. copyright: NFL 2021-01-04T00:39:38Z

While Murphy isn’t a huge name, he is quietly a good player and at age 25, could be a good long-term bet for the Lions given the talent that he has flashed early in his career. He might not cost much money, and could give the Lions a good option a

Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens Cornerback

The Lions have gone with the veteran route the last few offseasons in choosing to fill out their needs, and this year, Marcus Peters could be the top player to watch at the spot.

Peters, 30, was drafted by Kansas City in 2015 as a first-round pick. John Dorsey, a personnel executive in Detroit’s front office. For that reason, he’s someone to keep in mind this year as the Lions think about how to attack cornerback.

In the NFL, Peters has put up 346 tackles, two sacks, 92 passes defended, 32 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and seven touchdowns.

Play

Marcus Peters – 'Juiceman' 🧃Ultimate 2022 Highlights ᴴᴰ #MarcusPeters #Ravens #BaltimoreRavens —————————————-­————————– 📸 Instagram: @SimplyAS10.prod —————————————-­————————– 📩 Contact: SimplyAS10@gmail.com ⚠️ "Act of 4 February 1994 on Copyright and Related Rights This video is fair use under U.S. copyright law because it is noncommercial and transformative in nature, uses no more of the original than necessary, and has no negative effect on the market… 2023-02-27T22:30:30Z

Peters is a veteran player that could give the Lions some stability on the back end, and also bring big plays. He could help Detroit develop a new player at the position as well should they draft a rookie.