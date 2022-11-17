2023 NFL Pro Bowl: The Top 5 Lions Fans Must Vote for Right Now

The Detroit Lions haven’t enjoyed a productive season in terms of wins and losses on the field, but even though that is the case, the team has seen some solid player performances to hang their hat on.

Thus far, the Lions have seen some breakout performances from their roster, and young players are driving the bus in terms of the team’s ability to be interesting and plucky.

So which players to fans need to step up and rock the vote for? Here’s a look at the top name that should be generating the most attention for the team right now.

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

Arguably, there’s nobody that has been more important to the Detroit defense this year than cornerback Jeff Okudah, and that’s from the start of the season until now.

Okudah has been solid in coverage, but he has also provided the thump up front given he collected 15 tackles in a game, almost an unheard of feat for a cornerback in today’s game. In Week 10, his pick-six helped the Lions claw all the way back, and he’s having an elite season.

Already, Okudah seems to want to spread the word that the time to vote is now. He recently was spotted on the internet reposting a call to vote for the impending Pro Bowl:

Okudah is a deserving player and guy for what he’s been able to accomplish, so Lions fans need to flood the ballot box for him. It would only be right after everything he’s been through.

Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line

Being a rookie in the NFL is tough, but being a rookie defensive lineman is tougher. Aidan Hutchinson has managed to hold his head above water in a big way this season and be dominating.

Hutchinson has collected 5.5 sacks, most for a rookie player. He also has an interception to his credit, and has been a menace to opposing passers. It’s rare that rookies get the call to the Pro Bowl, but Hutchinson needs to be an exception given how he’s changed the game for Detroit up front.

Play

Typical rookies aren’t making plays like this, nor are they soaring to make the kind of stops Hutchinson did in Week 10. He’s impressive, and deserves some credit as a result.

Kerby Joseph, Safety

The Lions may be devoid of talent in their defensive backfield overall, but the team has still done a nice job to develop Kerby Joseph into a potential future star.

Joseph has come on strong this season, and lately, nobody in the NFL has been more adept at forcing turnovers or laying big hits on the opposition. For that reason, the Lions would love to see Joseph get the extra aplomb of being voted into the game.

Malcolm Rodriguez, Linebacker

It’s clear that based on his summer popularity, Malcolm Rodriguez would already be one of the people’s choices for his personality. Good thing his play has been just as elite.

Thus far, Rodriguez has 54 tackles and one sack on the season, both outstanding totals. The only thing to slow him down temporarily was an elbow injury in Week 9. Providing Rodriguez can get over that, though, he’s going to continue to put up numbers and show why he is one of the gems of the 2022 draft class.

Jamaal Williams, Running Back

Last but certainly not least is Jamaal Williams, the running back who’s been a plow horse for Detroit’s run game even though the team has struggled with injuries to offensive linemen and D’Andre Swift.

Williams is bringing it in terms of stats this year, with 604 yards and nine touchdowns to his credit. He’s on pace to finish with one of the best seasons by a Detroit running back in decades. That should qualify him for the game nearly immediately.

An underrated factor fans should consider for Williams? He’s one of the best showmen in the NFL, and would make for excellent television. For an event that’s been on life support, the game could need Williams more than he needs to make the game.