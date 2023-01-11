Lions: Way Too Early Schedule Deep Dive and Breakdown for 2023 Season

It hasn’t been long since the Detroit Lions finished out the 2022-23 season on the field, but the way the team finished has led to plenty of hope for the future.

That hope has led directly to optimism. This year, fans will be excited about free agency as well as the draft, but all of that might pale in comparison to the excitement they have about a new season beginning on the field.

Until then, there’s going to be a big focus on what the schedule looks like. As the 2022-23 season concluded, a tangible look ahead to 2023-24 was provided with the release of Detroit’s skeleton schedule.

Next season, the Lions will play the NFC South as their divisional crossover. They will tangle with the AFC West as their conference crossover. As a result of Detroit’s second place finish in 2022-23, they will play second place teams from the NFC West, NFC East and AFC North as well.

In terms of where the games will be played, the Lions will host their usual NFC North rivals Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota. They will also have contests against Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle at Ford Field next year.

On the road, the Lions will play their same NFC North rivals while having trips to Kansas City, Los Angeles to battle the Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Baltimore.

As usual, the schedule release will not happen until the spring, so there will be no insight until then regarding whether the Lions will play in primetime, see any international games or have any other oddities with their schedule.

Based on their finish this season and some of their opponents, it feels like a lock that the team could play outside the 1 p.m. EST time slot they dominated this season.

Here’s a look at breaking down some of what Detroit will face next season when they start again in the fall.

Lions’ 2023 Schedule’s Toughest Opponents

With the schedule formula released, there’s a good chance to get a closer look at some of the teams the Lions play. Looking ahead, the AFC could very well present Detroit with some of their biggest challenges next year.

It seems obvious to note that Kansas City Chiefs on the road will likely be Detroit’s toughest test. The Chiefs claimed Super Bowl 54 and have a pair of AFC Championships to their credit as well as an elite roster led by Patrick Mahomes.

Elsewhere, after sneaking into the playoffs this season, the Los Angeles Chargers will be a tough foe with Justin Herbert at quarterback and Austin Ekeler at running back. Tangling against Baltimore is never easy, especially given how solid John Harbaugh is as coach.

In the NFC, the Lions will be challenged by Minnesota within the division, the only team to beat them in 2022. A road trip to Dallas will be tough again, a location they were defeated in humbling 23-6 fashion in 2022. They will also have to prove they can beat Seattle after losing a frustrating 48-45 decision this year that cost Detroit a shot at the postseason.

Lions’ 2023 Schedule’s Easiest Opponents

Fortunately for Detroit, as tough as the schedule is in some ways on the road, it has a few advantages at home. While the AFC will provide some tests, it will also offer some hope.

Barring a major jump, the Denver Broncos were a last-place disaster in 2022-23, and the Lions could catch a break by having to tangle with both them and the Las Vegas Raiders given how disappointing they were this season.

In the conference, the NFC South was one of the worst divisions in football. Atlanta was a very average 7-10 this season, and though the Lions were steamrolled by Carolina, they are rebuilding as well. Playing New Orleans on the road is never easy, but this is far from the same Saints team as in the past. Tampa Bay could look different too, especially if Tom Brady moves on.

Additionally, Detroit’s own division offers a few opportunities. The future of Chicago and Green Bay is firmly in the air, which could spell advantage Lions for 2023 in the NFC North.

Add it up, and there is a lot to like for the Lions next year. Waiting will be the hardest part, but the hope of a new season should be enough to help the offseason fly by for fans.