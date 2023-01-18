Former NFL Exec Makes Major Proclamation About Lions’ 2023 Season

The Detroit Lions haven’t often been called true contenders for the Super Bowl in their history, but with some major organizational momentum starting, that could be set to change.

Detroit has never won a Super Bowl or even appeared in one. Their last NFL championship came in 1957. Their last playoff win was in 1992. Still, some see the team as one of the best league stocks to buy for the future as soon as 2023.

Former NFL executive and ESPN pundit Louis Riddick might be leading the charge with regards to this. After offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returned for 2023, Riddick took to Twitter to call his shot.

Not only are the Lions going to the playoffs this coming year, they will be a threat to win it all when they do so according to Riddick.

“Lions going to playoffs in ‘23 and gonna be a real contender for the trophy when they do,” Riddick tweeted.

With Johnson returning, there is some major optimism for the Lions next season. The team could spend money and has plenty of draft opportunities. They could also sense the chance to pounce on adding a weapon in the trade market to improve their team.

No matter what the Lions do, it seems obvious to plenty of folks that they have turned over a new leaf and are set to take the leap into true contender status.

Riddick Predicts Lions Will Keep Earning Respect

In order to take that next step, the Lions have to keep pushing forward. That’s not something he sees as out of the realm of possibility, though, because of the culture and team they are building.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Riddick gave the Lions even more love for what they are building, and again praised their franchise direction at this point as moving towards more winning.

“I’m gonna say this now. I believe this team is a Super Bowl contender in 2023. I think what Dan Campbell is doing is just absolutely phenomenal in terms of culture setting,” Riddick said on the show. “I think young offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, what he did with Jared Goff this season when Goff was basically thrown on the trash heap, he was blamed for everything that Los Angeles couldn’t accomplish offensively with the Rams. You see what he did (Week 18). Now he’s getting lauded for a lot of the things that the Detroit Lions are accomplishing along with that great offensive line, those two running backs that can absolutely just bludgeon you, and a defense that right now has some young players that are standing up and saying ‘look, you better start noticing us.'”

As a result, Riddick says he can see the Lions stepping up to keep earning the respect that has eluded them thus far as a franchise.

“Just like Jamal Williams said in his postgame comments, look out for Detroit in 2023. I think they for once now are going to truly be looked at and be given the respect they deserve,” Riddick said.

Respect is earned, and it seems as if the Lions have earned plenty from Riddick and many around the league heading into the offseason.

Mike Greenberg: Lions ‘Dangerous’ for 2023

The respect the team is earning evolved yet again when it came to another ESPN pundit. Mike Greenberg has been watching Detroit from afar this year and seems to like what he sees.

As Greenberg said in a tweet after the season, he respects the Lions for what they were able to do on the field, and believes the team is heading for a very dangerous future in the league.

“So much respect for the Lions for the season they had. Dan Campbell should get a lot of votes for coach of the year. This team is gonna be dangerous next year,” Greenberg tweeted.

Whether they are dangerous enough to be thought of as Super Bowl contenders remains to be seen, but that’s clearly what Greenberg’s colleague at the network Riddick seems to think.