Lions Coordinator Receives New Interview Request With NFC Team: Report

The Detroit Lions dodged one figurative bullet this week on the coaching front with news that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would return.

They might have one more bullet yet to be dodged, however, in the form of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn continues to see love of his own on the interview circuit this winter, and has another new job meeting coming very soon.

The Arizona Cardinals, after just hiring new general manager Monti Ossenfort, have put in a request to interview Glenn according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, who broke the news on Wednesday, January 18.

The #Cardinals put in a request to interview #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, that interview will take place on Saturday, January 20.

“The AZ Cardinals will interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Saturday, source said, Rapoport tweeted.

Glenn’s group finished the season 32nd overall in total defense, which was an ugly mark. They did improve down the stretch and hold the team in games as well as force more turnovers. Glenn also worked well with a productive rookie class on his side of the ball.

That’s two interviews for Glenn in this process, which prove he certainly has his own chops as a serious NFL candidate.

Glenn Interviewed With Colts Already

Interestingly, Glenn has been a hot name already in the cycle. A few weeks back he was rumored by ESPN to be in the mix for an interview in Indianapolis along with Johnson.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter revealed that that the Indianapolis Colts were eying both Johnson and Glenn for head coaching interviews in the coming days.

Colts submitted requests to the Lions to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2023

After the interview was done, the Colts did reveal the news with a tweet of their own, confirming the talk took place.

We have completed an interview with Aaron Glenn. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 14, 2023

So far, there’s been no movement from the Colts in terms of the hiring process. Johnson is out for them, but theoretically with no hire, Glenn could remain in until further notice.

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 50, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. He’s been the Detroit defensive coordinator for a pair of seasons under Dan Campbell.

After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:

Already seen as a rising star in the coaching profession, Glenn continues to gain experience on the interview circuit this winter. Whether that culminates in a job with either Arizona or Indianapolis remains to be seen.