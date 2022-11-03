Aaron Glenn Recounts Feelings After Enduring ‘Tough Week’ With Lions

Embattled Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been gong through it this season. His group is struggling on the field, and this week, one of his position coaches was handed his walking papers.

Such can be a frustrating reality, and it’s clear Glenn is feeling more than a bit disappointed about how things have transpired. Not only did his defense go back to getting gashed, he lost a good friend and fellow coach in Aubrey Pleasant.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 3, Glenn chatted about what the week’s been like for him, and as he admitted to reporters including Dannie Rogers of DetroitLions.com, it was difficult given the whole picture of things right now.

Defensive Coord. Aaron Glenn said "it's been a tough week for me personally, the defensive staff, this team, and organization. Not only because of the way we played but we lost a good damn coach (in Aubrey Pleasant)". Says A.P. was Campell's decision and AG supports him #Lions — Dannie (@dannierogers___) November 3, 2022

“Defensive Coord. Aaron Glenn said “it’s been a tough week for me personally, the defensive staff, this team, and organization. Not only because of the way we played but we lost a good damn coach (in Aubrey Pleasant)”. Says A.P. was Campbell’s decision and AG supports him,” Rogers tweeted.

Glenn, of course, it always going to back his head coach Dan Campbell. That’s exactly what he did when the duo worked together to try to find fixes on defense, and now, it’s become abundantly clear that it will be the case again in terms of Pleasant.

With Brian Duker taking over, there’s no time to look back wistfully for Glenn. He simply has to pick himself up and move on, which is clearly what he’s been doing as he continues game planning for Week 9.

Jeff Okudah Talks Emotions After Pleasant Firing

As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard explained, the players had mixed emotions on the team moving on from Pleasant. Cornerback Jeff Okudah was a bit confused by the move and shared some mixed emotions given what it represented.

#Lions CB Jeff Okudah to ESPN on losing DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant: “I wouldn’t say confused, but mixed emotions. On one end, I feel like I’ve been playing pretty well and my coach gets fired so I’ve got to ask myself ‘what could I have done better to help that man keep his job?’" — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 2, 2022

“Lions CB Jeff Okudah to ESPN on losing DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant: “I wouldn’t say confused, but mixed emotions. On one end, I feel like I’ve been playing pretty well and my coach gets fired so I’ve got to ask myself ‘what could I have done better to help that man keep his job?,’” Woodyard tweeted.

Okudan would go on to say that he credits Pleasant a lot for his development and the strides he’s been able to make while in the league.

#Lions CB Jeff Okudah to ESPN on Aubrey Pleasant: “His impact on my career has been invaluable. Things he was able to teach me about the game, the Xs and Os. He really slowed the game down for me." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 2, 2022

“Lions CB Jeff Okudah to ESPN on Aubrey Pleasant: “His impact on my career has been invaluable. Things he was able to teach me about the game, the Xs and Os. He really slowed the game down for me,” Woodyard tweeted.

Obviously, Okudah is very thankful for Pleasant, even as the Lions deemed he was part of the problem so far this season for a defense that has not lived up to expectations whatsoever.

Moving on From Pleasant Tough But Right Call

When the Lions decided to pull the plug on Pleasant, it was likely a tough decision. The coach had been thought of as an up and coming talent in terms of leadership in the league, and this firing hurts that reputation more than a bit.

In spite of that, it’s clear that the Lions had to make this decision when all was said and done. Detroit’s secondary had been getting badly gouged all year, and with the notable exception of Okudah at cornerback and perhaps rookie safety Kerby Joseph, few players at the position had excelled lately while the team was struggling statistically. That will always spell trouble for a position coach.

At the end of the day, Glenn may have to answer for his own problems at the end of the season, but for now, he has to continue to put the nose to the grindstone and teach. That would be the case whether Pleasant was still coaching or not.