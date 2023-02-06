Lions’ Aaron Glenn Out in Coach Search, Focus Narrows for Job: Report

The Detroit Lions have endured some staff shakeups over the last few weeks, and they are waiting for one more shoe to drop in the form of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

So far, Glenn has been a hot name on the interview circuit across the league, as both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts have interviewed him for their head coaching jobs. Only one of those teams could be interested in hiring him now, however.

On Monday, February 6, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the options for Glenn have whittled down as the Cardinals have narrowed their search. The team began informing candidates they were “out” for jobs, including Glenn.

Some of the finalists for that job so far according to Fowler? Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

“The Arizona Cardinals have informed several head coaching candidates that they are out of the running, per sources. Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are three known finalists. Arizona DC Vance Joseph is among candidates informed, and as of now the team has not let him out of his contract to pursue other coordinator opportunities. Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Bengals OC Brian Callahan also are out, though both are alive in Indy,” Fowler tweeted.

With Glenn possibly eliminated, that could now leave only the Colts as a team for the Lions to worry about. Detroit already secured the return of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this offseason, so keeping continuity with the defensive job will also be important for the team if possible.

While the coaching watch isn’t completely off for the Lions with Glenn just yet, it seems it has now narrowed considerably.

Glenn ‘Interviewed Really Well’ With Colts

Where does Glenn stand with Indianapolis? The Colts don’t seem to be ready to rush a hire, and could even be prepared to wait until after the Super Bowl to pick their next coach.

As Fowler reported, Glenn is still alive for the Colts job. That might be even more the case after his interview with the team last week. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported on Saturday, February 4 that Glenn “interviewed really well” with Indianapolis when the sides sat down again.

“If Colts want to talk to Shane Steichen after today, it can’t happen until Monday, Feb. 13 (the day after the Super Bowl) Also: Aaron Glenn interviewed really well this week. Jim Irsay has been much more involved in the eight second-round interviews,” Keefer tweeted.

Without any news that Glenn has been eliminated from that search, it’s only fair to conclude he might be one of the team’s finalists they are considering for the job when all is said and done.

Glenn Was Proclaimed Fit for Cardinals’ by Insider

While Glenn could still be in play for the job with the Colts, his best fit for a job in this cycle may have already past him. It could have been in the desert with the Cardinals according to one insider.

CBS Sports analyst Jonathan Jones made that point, as he shared the opinion of Glenn’s candidacy with Arizona over the weekend on Sunday, January 29. As he stated, Glenn could have made sense for the Cardinals because of his leadership, plus his experience working to reshape the Lions.

He also may have a good relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray, which may have been an important piece of the puzzle for Arizona.

“A name that makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals next HC is Aaron Glenn. A former player who would bring leadership and accountability there asap. Familiar with reshaping a team from his 2 years with Lions. A Texas guy who has known Kyler Murray and his family for a while,” Jones tweeted.

The Cardinals, it seems, now want to go in a different direction than Glenn for their job. That means Lions fans have only one more option to sweat out in the Colts with regards to seeing if Glenn comes back for 2023.