Lions Will Sign Key Assistant Coach to New Contract Extension: Report

The Detroit Lions retained both of their top assistant coaches during the hiring cycle, and now that they’ve done that, they’re set to give one a reward.

After making it worth offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s while to stay, the team is reportedly set to reveal an extension for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. That’s according

As Fowler explained, while the deal is not done yet, it is expected to be finished soon and will be a “multiple year” extension for Glenn.

The #Lions are signing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to a contract extension, per source. Not done yet but should be soon. Glenn, who interviewed for Arizona and Indianapolis head coaching jobs this cycle, is set to be extended for multiple years. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 24, 2023

Keeping Glenn is a huge win for Detroit, and while he might yet have a future as a coach, the extension will ensure that he is appreciated by the Lions. That could make it a situation where Glenn will stick around and be very picky about the next job he takes in the future.

Glenn’s Return to Lions Significant

To see the Lions making the move to keep Glenn around and make him happy is impressive. This past offseason, he was a hot candidate in the hiring cycle, as he interviewed for two head coaching jobs.

With both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts searches, Glenn was a candidate that picked up steam and lasted until late in the process. In the end, he was not hired to either position, clearing the way for his return to the Motor City.

Glenn’s return is significant for the Lions. The team ranked 32nd in defense this past season, which was dead last in the NFL. With that said, they have money and means to make a change this offseason, and should be able to land some intriguing players to help in their pursuit of a better future on the field.

Getting Glenn back is just as important as keeping Johnson as the team’s offensive coordinator. Continuity is huge in the league, and under Glenn, the Lions seemed to improve down the stretch though their metrics were awful.

Detroit’s defense has the chance to take some leaps forward in the 2023 season, and the Lions will be a team to watch, especially if they are able to make additions in the draft and free agency that help.

Glenn has said he wants to be the best defensive coordinator the team has ever had. This extension will keep him in Detroit chasing that dream for the future.

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 50, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. He’s been the Detroit defensive coordinator for a pair of seasons under Dan Campbell.

After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:

Play

Aaron Glenn Career Highlights This video is a tribute to one of the most underrated Cornerbacks to ever play in the NFL…….He possessed 4.28 speed and excellent quickness……..the 3x Pro Bowl selection AARON GLENN!!!!!!! 41 Career Interceptions and 8 TD's New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars Highlights………………… I DON'T OWN THE COPYRIGHTS TO THIS VIDEO!!!!!!! 2018-10-21T05:24:06Z

After being an elite player, Glenn is now taking on the look of one of the best young coaches in the game. The good news? Detroit is set to keep him around for the future with this move.