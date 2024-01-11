Lions’ Aaron Glenn Breaks Silence on NFL Head Coach Interview Requests

The day after the NFL regular season ends is typically referred to as Black Monday. But as it’s turned out, the entire week has turned a darker shade with more NFL head coaching jobs becoming open every day.

As it’s currently trending, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be a candidate for quite a few of the league’s head coach openings. Of the eight teams that currently have a vacancy at head coach, four of them have requested to interview Glenn.

The 51-year-old coordinator shared how honored he is to be under consideration with so many teams. He told reporters on January 11 that he plans to interview with every team that has requested to interview him.

But he also stated that his focus remains with the Lions.

“I’m flattered by the interview requests,” Glenn told the media, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “I really am. I do not want this to sound like coach speed, but I try to focus on the main thing.”

The main thing right now for Glenn is Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams offense. The Lions will host the Rams on January 14 in their first home playoff game in 30 years.

Lions’ Aaron Glenn Has Received Four Interview Requests

The Lions didn’t feature a top 10 defense during the 2023 season. In fact, the Lions haven’t finished among the NFL’s top 10 in points allowed or yards yielded in a season since 2014.

But Glenn has tremendous respect around the league. In an NFLPA poll released the first week of January, Glenn was voted the top defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Although that hasn’t led to defensive statistical dominance for Detroit, the Lions were much improved on defense this season.

In Glenn’s third year, the Lions were 19th in yards allowed and 23rd in points yielded during 2023. Last season, Detroit was 32nd in yards and 28th in points allowed.

The biggest jump for Glenn’s unit was against the run. The Lions finished the regular season second in rushing yards allowed and third in yards allowed per carry.

Detroit was ranked in the bottom five in both categories last season.

Furthermore, the Lions ended 2023 first in key analytical statistics such as pressure rate, quarterback knockdown percentage and hurry rate.

As of the morning of January 11, the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders have requested to interview Glenn for their head coach opening.

Lions Could Potentially Lose Glenn & Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson

One of biggest obstacles for Glenn landing a head coaching job this offseason may be one of his co-workers in Detroit. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has received interview requests from five NFL teams — the Falcons, Chargers, Titans, Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

In two years as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Johnson has led the Lions to two top 5 finishes in both yards and points scored. Before 2022-23, the Lions hadn’t finished top 5 in both of those categories in back-to-back seasons since 1953-54.

With Johnson and Glenn candidates with so many teams, it’s possible the Lions lose both coordinators this offseason.

On January 8, Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed Glenn and Johnson receiving a lot of interest from other NFL teams.

“Both of those guys are more than worthy to be head coach candidates. I don’t care where you’re at,” Campbell told the media. “I don’t want to lose either one of them, but that’s the way it goes.”

But Campbell also echoed what Glenn said to reporters.

“Of course I want that for them, but it’s about us right now,” Campbell said. “They are two of the best that you’re going to find. But until then, they’re with us.”