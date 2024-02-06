Lions Predicted to Ignore Defense, Make ‘Luxury Pick’ to Add Another Playmaker

Finishing a second straight season with a top 5 offense and a bottom 6 pass defense, the Detroit Lions are expected to target a cornerback or edge rusher in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina sees it differently. Catalina projected the Lions to add to their strength in the first round with Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The Lions landed Mitchell at No. 29 overall in Catalina’s mock draft released on February 4.

“The Lions add more offensive firepower to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta,” Catalina wrote. “This feels like a luxury pick for the Lions, but with a playmaker on the board and a chance to continue to add to their high-powered group, the Lions add Adonai Mitchell to the fold and keep the good times rolling.”

Mitchell posted 55 receptions for 845 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for the Longhorns in 2023.

How Adonai Mitchell Could Fit With the Lions

Catalina’s colleague, Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings wrote that Mitchell won’t be for every team. He added that Mitchell would be better as an early Day 2 selection for “optimal value.”

But Cummings also argued that Mitchell is “a near-elite route runner with size-defying flexibility.”

“As an X-receiver, he does two things at a very high level,” Cummings wrote. “He separates, and he catches the football.”

Even after finishing the 2023 season second in passing yards, the Lions could use a wideout with those traits. Detroit’s top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, splits his snaps between the outside and slot. The other top three pass catchers for the Lions in 2023 were tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit’s second-leading receiver, Josh Reynolds, is a free agent.

Mitchell could immediately compete with 22-year-old Jameson Williams for snaps at outside receiver. Furthermore, with Mitchell’s route running ability coupled with St. Brown, Williams would be an even more dangerous deep threat in 3-wide receiver sets.

The ESPN draft big board has Mitchell ranked the fifth-best wide receiver and 28th overall player in the class. However, other NFL draft scouts have the Texas wideout rated much lower.

The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department has Mitchell ranked the No. 75 overall player in the 2024 class.

Could the Lions Really Not Add to Defense in First Round of 2024 Draft?

It’s really fun imagining Mitchell added to the Lions offense. However, it’s difficult to envision general manager Brad Holmes passing on the chance to improve the team’s defense.

In addition to being 27th in pass defense, the Lions were 29th in net passing yards allowed per attempt in 2023. They were also 23rd in sacks despite being ranked among the best defenses in pressure rate.

For those reasons, nearly all other mock draft experts have the Lions targeting either an edge rusher or cornerback.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein slotted Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson to the Lions in his mock draft on February 5.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks joined his colleague, projecting Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. Two different mock drafts from The Athletic also had the Lions targeting defensive linemen.

Nick Baumgardner predicted the Lions to select Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau while Dan Brugler had the Lions grabbing Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

Cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Quinyon Mitchell have also been popular choices for the Lions in early mock drafts this offseason.

However, if the Lions diligently use free agency to address their defensive needs, it’s not out of the question that the team will then use its first-round pick on a luxury.