Lions Connected to Former 1st-Round Starting CB

The Detroit Lions have been linked to several different cornerbacks through trade rumors in recent weeks. Add New York Giants veteran Adoree’ Jackson to that list.

USA Today’s For the Win’s Cory Woodroof argued that the Lions should acquire Jackson in a trade.

“Jackson is the kind of ball-hawking cornerback this Detroit secondary could thrive with, and he could probably be had for mid-round compensation,” wrote Woodroof.

“If Detroit is serious about a Super Bowl this year, they need to add to this cornerback group. Jackson would be an excellent rental option.”

Jackson’s three-year, $39 million contract will expire at the end of the season. That means he will be a free agent in March. That also makes him an ideal candidate for the Giants to trade before the October 31 deadline.

New York is 1-5 this season.

Jackson, who began his career as a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has posted 23 combined tackles and 2 pass defenses in six starts during 2023.

Lions in Need of ‘Secondary Depth in the Worst Way’?

Detroit is sixth in the NFL in net passing yards allowed per attempt and are also in the top 10 in interceptions with 6. Yet still, NFL media pundits have argued the Lions could use more help in their secondary.

Woodroof didn’t argue anything differently. In fact, he emphasized Detroit’s need at cornerback.

“The Lions are on fire right now, but losing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for the year is not going to help this ascending defense,” wrote Woodroof.

“Detroit needs secondary depth in the worst way, and they really could benefit from adding a starting-caliber corner to challenge Jerry Jacobs for the starting role opposite Cam Sutton.”

Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn right ACL about a year after sustaining a tear to his left ACL. While that’s disappointing, Moseley only played 2 defensive snaps before his injury.

The Lions have performed well against the pass all season even though Moseley has barely played.

Cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Brian Branch have been two of Detroit’s best defenders according to Pro Football Focus player grades. Additionally, fellow cornerback Jerry Jacobs has improved the last few weeks according to PFF.

Those three players don’t leave the Lions in bad shape at cornerback.

Rookie CB Brian Branch Close to Returning

However, in addition to Moseley returning to injured reserve, Branch has been dealing with an ankle issue. Without Branch against the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Will Harris was pressed into the nickel cornerback role.

Harris has struggled in that spot. PFF has Harris ranked as the third-worst Lions defender this season. In Week 6, he posted a season-low 29.8 (out of 100) PFF player grade.

The 27-year-old has recorded 16 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss this season. He also has 1 quarterback hit, 2 pass defenses and an interception in six games.

If the ankle injury sidelined Branch for a long period, the Lions may need to explore trade options at slot cornerback. But the rookie should be back soon.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on October 16 that Branch looked good at practice that day and is “trending in the right way.”

Should the Lions want insurance in case Branch suffers another injury, though, Jackson could be an option.

Jackson has mostly played outside cornerback in his career, but he does have experience in the slot. In 2023, Jackson has produced mixed results in the slot according to PFF, but he is growing more familiar with the position. Jackson has already played 90 snaps at nickel cornerback this season.

He lined up for 112 snaps in the slot during the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined.

So while the Lions may not desperately need a cornerback, trading for Jackson makes sense based on his ability to provide insurance at multiple positions.