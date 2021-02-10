Adrian Peterson ‘Enticed’ by Thought of Playing Alongside Tom Brady

Adrian Peterson has had a long and satisfying career in the NFL, but he hasn’t won a ring to this point in time. That’s something he wants to see change in the near future before he retires.

Peterson hasn’t been shy about saying that he wants to keep playing and he wants to see if he can chase down a Super Bowl of his own. Naturally, the best way he thinks he can do that is by joining Tom Brady and the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year after signing with the Detroit Lions before the 2020 season.

Recently, Peterson spoke with TMZ Sports and confirmed he could want to join Brady and the Buccaneers moving forward

Peterson said:

“That would definitely be something that I would be interested in. Playing with Tom Brady, that by itself is enticing. But having the relationship with Bruce Arians, you know I don’t know what they’re going to have going for next season, but if they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

Obviously, plenty of players want to join the Buccaneers for their shot at a ring, so Peterson’s commentary on the matter isn’t surprising. He thinks he can keep playing and wants to make the most of the opportunity to do so in the future.

Adrian Peterson Might Also Want Lions Return

As Peterson explained to ESPN’s Josina Anderson late last year, though the Lions had a tough season in 2020 and missed the playoffs, the running back thinks the team is on the right track and simply needs a few more pieces to begin their turnaround. For that reason, Peterson could also want to stick with Detroit next season.

While the #Lions were eliminated from postseason contention this past Sunday for the 4th straight season, RB Adrian Peterson (currently on a 1-year deal) tells me, "I'd still like to stay in Detroit. I believe we still have a good team. We just need a few more pieces to improve." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 22, 2020

It’s not a surprise to see Peterson wanting to return to the Lions. Even though the coach and general manager he signed with no longer remain with the team, that hasn’t stopped the running back from pushing forward and having a significantly positive attitude. That will be needed in a big way moving forward, and having a player like Peterson around to bring this could be a major asset for the Lions to remember as they transition.

There’s a long way before roster decisions begin to be made, but it is notable that Peterson is encouraged about Detroit’s direction, and interesting to note he would know Dan Campbell from the brief time the pair spent together in New Orleans. Whether that translates to any kind of offer to stay remains to be seen, especially if Peterson had competing offers from Tampa Bay.

Adrian Peterson Had Solid 2020 Season Statistically

Since Peterson signed in Detroit, the results have been pretty solid this season. With the Lions, he put up a solid 604 yards and 7 touchdowns while also serving as a mentor to the youth in Detroit’s backfield in a big way. That was encouraging to see all season long.

Peterson has said he wants to keep playing, and who is going to tell him to stop considering the stats? Certainly nobody it seems. Throughout his 14-year pro career, Peterson has been one of the more productive backs in football, so it’s not a surprise to see him setting more marks and handing out the hardware as a result. The 2012 NFL MVP stuck with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-2016, then landed with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and finally in Washington for the past two seasons before landing in Detroit. Peterson is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame shortly after his playing days end. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro runner.

It’s possible he wants his career to continue in Tampa Bay next season.

