Defensive Star Called Lions ‘Most Exciting’ 2022 Offseason Addition

In the NFL, excitement can be generated numerous ways, but most would agree that the offensive side of the ball provides just a bit more than on defense most of the time.

For the Detroit Lions, however, that may not be true at this point. All the excitement may land on the defensive side of the ball. Despite the fact that the team added numerous weapons to the mix in order to help Jared Goff and the offense get more explosive, it’s the defense that takes home the honor of adding the most explosive player.

Bleacher Report looks at Detroit and sees a team adding to the defense in a very exciting way, especially when it comes to top prospect Aidan Hutchinson. Writer Alex Kay took a look at naming the most exciting addition for every team this offseason, and Hutchinson takes home the honors for the team. As Kay said, the Lions “accelerated their rebuild” by simply selecting him when he fell to the second-overall pick last month. That’s because of the immediate upside he provides a needy defense.

“He may not have the upside of Travon Walker-the Georgia edge rusher selected at the top of the 2022 draft-but Hutchinson is a slam-dunk pick who should pile up double-digit sack totals on a yearly basis for the foreseeable future,” Kay wrote in the piece.

Detroit added wideouts DJ Chark and Jameson Williams, both of whom can bring a level of excitement and explosion to the team. Even such, the Lions are seen as having the most explosive possibilities on defense whereas Hutchinson is considered.

Double-digit sacks are not a common trait for Lions’ defensive linemen, so if Hutchinson can show that kind of explosion early on, it would be huge for the team and undoubtably make him super exciting.

Hutchinson Should Play Major Role for Lions Early

A big reason Hutchinson could be an exciting piece? The Lions drafted him with not just hopes of being a dominating force, but expectations of it. Defensively, the team had a need for a player who could get into the face of the opposition, and there is nobody better at doing that lately than Hutchinson. For that reason, the Lions should be happy to have him on the roster. Hutchinson also translates as a day one starter for the team given what he can do. The Lions will have the flexibility to either move him in or out of the lineup based on a bit of a deeper front, which will allow him a good chance at being successful right off the bat in Detroit. It’s a major reason Hutchinson could be looked at as such an exiting piece this year.

Hutchinson’s ability to play tough on the field as well as give the team some immediate production figures to make him a quick hit for the Lions, and could make him one of the scariest players in the league when all is said and done right off the bat.

Hutchinson Gaining Rookie Award Hype Already

So far, everyone seems to be buying the hype when it comes to Hutchinson being a star player for the team. Already, the defender is the odds on favorite to claim the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award. According to Caesars Sportsbook this month, Hutchinson is currently a +350 to win the award. That has him in the early pole position just ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux (+400), Travon Walker (+500), Devin Lloyd (+900), Jermaine Johnson II (+900) and Quay Walker (+900).

Who's lined up to win Defensive Rookie of the Year? 😤 @Jordan_Reid and @nfldraftscout break down the best and worst of the 2022 draft on @ESPNPlus ✍️ https://t.co/8AAOu4SYut pic.twitter.com/FwKJIJUhGR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 3, 2022

Hutchinson figures to play a huge role for Detroit’s defense as a day one starter, so it would not be a shock to see him take home some hardware if he stays healthy and plays well. The Lions have needed a young pass rushing force for a while, so it feels like a lock to say that the team will give Hutchinson plenty of chances to show his stuff.

Not only could that make him elite, but it could also make him very exciting when all is said and done for the team.

