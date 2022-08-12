‘Smooth’ Aidan Hutchinson Praised for Fast Start to Lions Career

The Detroit Lions drafted Aidan Hutchinson with the hope he could make a big impact, and no time was wasted as it relates to getting that done.

Hutchinson immediately slipped into the backfield on just his second play as a member of the Lions, blowing up an Falcons run. After that play, the internet was downright fired up to see what the youngster was doing.

Aidan Hutchinson made this play against 9-year vet and Pro Bowl OT Jake Matthews btw 🫡 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/fEfmeskTFq — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 12, 2022

Analyst Warren Sharp liked what he saw from Hutchinson on the play. As he admitted, it was a smooth move to see Hutchinson knife through and get into the backfield for Detroit’s defense.

WHOOO Aidan Hutchinson this is smooth pic.twitter.com/iGCa7KFL2q — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2022

A few plays later, Hutchinson was double teamed and then held. Ben Szilagy made a good point to explain that shows a lot of respect for the young pass rusher in between the lines.

The Falcons have double teamed Aidan Hutchinson in two consecutive plays, and held him on the second play. That's respect. — Ben Szilagy (@BenSzilagy) August 12, 2022

As Twitter user Carson Brandon put it, Hutchinson looked like a monster in waiting with the play on the field.

Aidan Hutchinson is lookin like a mf monster — carson brandon (@carsonbrandon6) August 12, 2022

Both fans and analysts can agree that Hutchinson is looking good, and it was a quality start to his career.

Watch Hutchinson’s Big Tackle For Loss

The play that Hutchinson ended up making was worth another look for the Lions. It showed what he is capable of this coming season in Detroit.

Hutchinson was able to get through the line and make the huge tackle on the Falcons’ ball carrier. The play was made in the backfield behind the line of scrimmage. Here’s a look:

If that is what is to come for the Lions regularly with Hutchinson, Detroit will take it in a big way.

Hutchinson Has Been Working Hard During Camp

Coming into the NFL, Hutchinson received some major hype, but that hasn’t stopped his grind for greatness with the Lions, especially during camp.

Immediately after he was drafted, Hutchinson surged in terms of Defensive Rookie of the Year odds for 2022, proving that most figure he will be able to put up some significant numbers during his first season on the field. By the time the team broke out of offseason workouts, Hutchinson admitted he felt as if he had a major understanding of the team’s defense, a notable step for his readiness.

To see Hutchinson continues to work hard is great news. It seems he understands what it will take to be a success in the league. In terms of work ethic and fit, Hutchinson is a home run for the Lions.

A play like this to start his career might only serve to jump-start things for Hutchinson in a big way. It’s good to see him turn in a big play early on to make sure his career gets off to the best start possible.

