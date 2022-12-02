Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Take on Jaguars After Draft Day Snub

The Detroit Lions lucked out last April and were able to land defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the NFL draft. That was only possible because the Jacksonville Jaguars passed.

Jacksonville went with defensive lineman Travon Walker instead, meaning Hutchinson was there for Detroit. The team didn’t hesitate to strike while the iron was hot, and now have been reaping the benefits of that decision most of the year.

As the team readies to duel against the Jaguars, Hutchinson is keenly aware of the dynamic at play. Though he is happy to be with the Lions, he also understands there was a team that had to pass on him first to allow him to fall into Detroit’s lap. It just so happens that was Jacksonville.

Speaking to the media this week including Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Hutchinson revealed that he did think he would be drafted by Jacksonville and that will be a motivating factor he thinks about while playing them on the field.

“Aidan Hutchinson said he thought he’d be a Jaguar and No. 1 pick for months leading up to draft. Said it’ll be in back of his mind this week as Lions face the one team that passed on him in draft,” Twentyman tweeted.

Hutchinson has already played very motivated most of the year, but seeing him take things to another level will be interesting for the Lions. If he is able to play any better than he has, that would have to constitute a win for Detroit.

Dan Campbell Lauds Hutchinson, Walker

Detroit coach Dan Campbell is certainly a believer in the fact that both teams ended up with solid players that they can depend on for the future. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, November 30, Campbell was asked what he thought of Walker, both now and leading into the draft.

“Really like Travon, liked him a lot. We were really high on him. I think he’s what we thought he would be. He’s very versatile, he plays their outside linebacker in base and then plays their rush end. He can play both sides. He’s got length. He’s got speed. He’s got power. Every week he gets a little bit better,” Campbell said.

In terms of his player, though, Campbell still loves what he sees, even if he can still appreciate Walker from afar.

“I think they got a good pickup over there and I think we got a good pickup,” Campbell said with a grin.

All things considered, the duel has been pretty even thus far, but this weekend will give folks a new reason to be interested to see what happens.

How Walker, Hutchinson Compare Statistically

So far this season, it’s not a stretch to say the Lions have gotten a bit more from Hutchinson on the field. The pass rusher has looked like one of the best rookies in football, and has been a statistical machine.

Thus far this season, Hutchinson has managed to be a beast through Week 12. He has a total of 5.5 sacks, 31 tackles and two interceptions. He’s collapsed the pocket in a big way for the Lions, as evidence by the fact that he leads the league in terms of rookie pressures and sacks.

#Lions Aidan Hutchinson this rookie season: #OnePride 🦁31 total pressures (#1 among all rookies)

Walker has been decent as well, though just a notch below Hutchinson in terms of overall impact. His 2.5 sacks, 37 tackles and one interception sit a notch below Hutchinson’s output thus far on the field.

While this game will not be the end-all, be-all in terms of judging both players and picks, it will certainly be fascinating to see who gets the upper hand in this battle.

It’s clear that Hutchinson is locked in for this battle against the only team that turned him down in the draft.