Lions’ Prized Rookie Defenders Make Absurd NFL History During Big Win

The Detroit Lions hoped they had found some star players for the future in the 2022 draft, but as the season has gone on, proof has come out that the draft could be an all-timer for the team.

Detroit’s combination of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston has become one of the most feared combinations in the league, and their performance in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears made some amazing history.

Hutchinson and Houston both achieved some feats rarely seen in NFL history with their big days. With a three sack afternoon, Houston became the league’s best player in terms of sacks to start a career, something the team’s PR account pointed out.

“The most sacks in NFL history through 6-career games: Lions LB James Houston with 7.5,” the site tweeted.

Before that, it was Hutchinson’s turn. With a clutch interception and a fumble recovery, he was the first rookie in league history to produce a season with 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The team’s PR account pointed that one out.

.@Lions DL @aidanhutch97 is the first rookie in NFL history to produce a season with at least: 7.5 sacks

3 INTs

2 FRs He is only the 2nd defensive lineman in NFL history to produce such a season, joining Hall of Fame DL Richard Dent in 1990.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/lQ7emqZp6Y — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 1, 2023

“Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson is the first rookie in NFL history to produce a season with at least: 7.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 2 FRs. He is only the 2nd defensive lineman in NFL history to produce such a season, joining Hall of Fame DL Richard Dent in 1990,” they tweeted.

With these performances, it’s clear that the Lions are in great shape defensively moving forward no matter how their 2022 season ends. To see a couple rookies set marks like this is impressive.

Watch Big Plays From Lions’ Star Rookies

The way the team was able to get this history was no less impressive when watching it play out in real-time.

Houston managed to show great pursuit on a play, and pound the ball away from Justin Fields on first down. Hutchinson scooped it up at the bottom of the pile.

Watching Hutchinson play was just as impressive. He soared for a nice interception to close out the first half of the game.

No matter where the guys were on the field, they were bringing it with passion and fire and flying to the football. That was a big reason they were able to make the league history they were in this game.

Houston, Hutchinson Defensive Building Blocks

When the future is discussed, it’s hard not to think about how good the Lions may have things with names like Houston and Hutchinson in the mix.

So far this year, Hutchinson has been a force for the Lions with 7.5 sacks on the year to go with 33 tackles. The Lions seem to have the makings of what looks like a good thing, and plenty of stats sho. In one game, Houston and Hutchinson combined for 1.5 sacks.

Together, @Lions LB @Jthouston_4 and @aidanhutch97 have combined to be: – The @NFL's first set of rookie teammates to each log 7.0 sacks in a season. – The 3rd set of NFL rookie teammates to produce a game with 2.5 sacks.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/2UeZ9l8C9s — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 1, 2023

“Together, Lions LB James Houston and Aidan Hutchinson have combined to be: The NFL’s first set of rookie teammates to each log 7.0 sacks in a season: The 3rd set of NFL rookie teammates to produce a game with 2.5 sacks,” the account tweeted.

Given Houston’s emergence and Hutchinson’s steady play for the team, there’s no reason that the Lions can’t have two of the best young pass rushers in the league. It will be fun to see what happens in the future with these players on defense.