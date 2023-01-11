Pair of Lions’ Stud Rookie Defenders Receive Major Honor From PFF

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a fantastic season from their rookie class, and now that the year is over, that could figure to be punctuated by some big honors.

Already, Aidan Hutchinson is seen as a top contender to become the Defensive Rookie of the Year. In addition to him, the Lions have what looks like three other building blocks from one rookie class on defense.

Most of the year, the Lions got major production from Hutchinson, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Kerby Joseph. That resulted in Hutchinson and Rodriguez being named to PFF’s all-rookie team at the end of the year.

Michael Renner put together the list, and explained why he had both players occupying spots. In terms of Hutchinson, the site and Renner felt that he would prove to be a big play talent immediately. That was the case.

“Hutchinson was the top player on PFF’s draft board in large part because of the certainty with which we felt he’d be an impact NFL defensive lineman. That proved to be the case quickly, as Hutchinson finished with an 80.7 overall grade. He led all rookies with 53 pressures on the season,” Renner wrote in the piece.

In terms of Rodriguez, Renner wrote that while the youngster struggled at times at the position, he had plenty of good moments on the field and jumped off the tape at times.

“A lot of rookies took their lumps at linebacker this season, Rodriguez included. Still, the good outweighed the bad for the sixth-rounder, who finished with a 63.9 overall grade on 611 snaps. His range and instinctive playstyle were all over his tape,” he wrote.

Both players being on the list is a major feather in the cap for Detroit. The Lions are now in great shape for the future, as their rookie class continues to look like one of the best in football.

This might only serve to prove why that is more of the case for the Lions in the end.

PFF May Have Snubbed Lions’ Kerby Joseph

While it’s certainly nice to see a pair of Lions rookies figuring in near the top of the list, it’s tough to miss a glaring omission in the secondary.

Renner had Jaquan Brisker and Jalen Pitre as the representation at safety for the 2022 rookie class. While both were productive, neither seemed to have the complete season that Joseph had for the Lions this year.

Joseph put up a total of 83 tackles and four interceptions this season to go with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was all over the place on the field, and intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times this year including a clutch play on third-and-10 in the fourth quarter Week 18:

The Lions got plenty of love in this piece, but Joseph’s emergence as one of the best big-play safeties in football was huge for the Lions, and should have earned him a spot on this list.

Lions’ 2022 Rookies Offer Future Hope

With this in mind, it’s safe to say that the Lions are in great shape for their future, especially on defense.

Led by Hutchinson in the trenches, the Lions have seen their rookie class set the tone on the defensive side of the ball. Hutchinson has been phenomenal already, and has been joined by James Houston and Josh Paschal in terms of consistency up front.

At linebacker, Rodriguez has stepped up to look like one of the most important rookies on the team for the future. His toughness and leadership has been downright impressive. In the second level, Joseph has come on strong to look like a star in the making for many reasons.

As a whole, this is great news for the Lions. They’ve needed some talent on the defensive side that is young, and these guys will combine with names such as Alim McNeill, Jeff Okudah, Derrick Barnes and others to make the team formidable into the future.

It’s clear the Lions are going to be that way, and PFF seems to love the goods of their rookie class.