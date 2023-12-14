Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Sends Message to NFL: ‘We’re Hell-bent’

Week 14 was not a good performance for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions. Although Hutchinson posted a sack, he committed a costly offsides penalty that directly led to a Chicago Bears touchdown.

For the Lions defense, it was the fifth straight game that the unit allowed at least 26 points. The team won the first two matchups where the defense yielded that amount of points, but the Lions have now lost two of their last three contests.

Hutchinson sounds convinced, though, that the Lions are going to get back on track. He expressed confidence in that fact through a message he delivered while speaking to the media on December 13.

“We’re going to get back. We’re going to get back, and we’re hellbent on it,” Hutchinson told reporters. “We’re going to get back to winning football, and that’s been the main goal since Monday or Sunday night.

“I think everybody in this locker room, everybody in this building is just ready to get back to what we were doing.”

Detroit’s first opportunity to get back to winning football will come on December 16 when the Lions host the Denver Broncos.