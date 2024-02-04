Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Fires Warning to Rest of the NFL

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions became a Pro Bowler with a new career-high 11.5 sacks during the 2023 season. But that isn’t enough.

Although Hutchinson suggested the 2023 season was a success, he also made it clear that he expects himself to continue getting better.

“I think the whole year was a year of growth. I think there was definitely some adversity as a team, adversity individually. And, it caused me to just try and learn as fast as I can,” Hutchinson told Detroitlions.com’s Dannie Rogers. “I really enjoy this process, though, that’s what it’s all about. I feel like I took so many strides this year.

“[But] I think there’s still so many levels to unlock. So I’m looking forward to continuing to grow in my potential.”

In addition to 11.5 sacks, Hutchinson posted 14 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits with 7 pass defenses in 2023. All of those statistics were higher totals than what Hutchinson produced in his 2022 rookie season.

Then in three playoff games, Hutchinson had 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits and 2 pass defenses.