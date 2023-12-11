Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Summarizes Offsides Penalty vs. Bears With 4 Words

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions voiced a lot of frustration with his team’s lack of discipline in the 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Campbell’s annoyance included an offsides penalty that directly led to a Bears second-half touchdown.

But no one was more angry about the penalty than defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who committed the offsides.

Hutchinson encapsulated his frustration with four words in front of the media after the game.

“I’m disgusted with it,” Hutchinson said of his offsides penalty.

The foul occurred on fourth-and-13 toward the end of the third quarter with the game tied 13-13. The Bears lined up on the field with their offense at the Lions 38-yard line.

Because Hutchinson jumped offsides, Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a free shot down field, which led to a 38-yard touchdown.

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson ‘Disgusted’ With Offsides Penalty

In addition to saying he was disgusted with the offsides penalty he committed, Hutchinson called it “a momentary lapse in judgement” that “changed the momentum of the game.” He placed all the blame for that on himself.

It’s debatable whether the Lions would have won in Chicago had Hutchinson not committed his offsides penalty. The Lions offense didn’t score any points in the second half and posted a season-low 267 yards.

But there’s little doubt that without Hutchinson’s foul, the Bears don’t take the lead into the fourth quarter.

“No, I was shocked. Shocked,” Bears tight end Cole Kmet when asked about his team running a play on fourth-and-long, via The Chicago Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser. “If they do jump, we all knew what we’re getting to. But it was fourth-and-13, and we’re at the [38-yard line]. That’s prime take-a-delay [penalty].

“I thought no way in hell are they jumping,” Kmet continued. “They jumped. I don’t know how you could jump in that situation, but they did.”

Lions’ Dan Campbell, DE John Cominsky Sound Off on Penalties

Campbell was obviously frustrated with his team’s lack of discipline in the loss to the Bears. He repeated the word “discipline” several times throughout his postgame press conference.

Campbell applied it to Hutchinson’s offsides penalty as well.

“The coaching point [on the fourth down] is discipline,” Campbell told reporters. “It’s discipline across the board. And that’s why I bring that up.

“We’ve been a disciplined team, and we just weren’t enough today, and they were.”

Lions veteran defensive end John Cominsky also addressed the defense’s lack of discipline when speaking to reporters after the game.

“Yeah, it was a play here, a play there. Just as a defensive unit, we’re gonna have to go into this week and really emphasize the discipline, hold each other accountable,” Cominsky said to the media. “We’re not gonna point fingers, we’re gonna own it.

“We’re gonna take it on the chin as a defense, and we’re gonna put words to action.”

The Lions committed 8 penalties for 59 yards in the Week 14 loss. It was the most fouls and penalty yardage for the Lions in a game since Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.