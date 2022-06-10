Aidan Hutchinson Believes He Has Lions’ Defense ‘Down Almost’

When Aidan Hutchinson fell into the laps of the Detroit Lions, it was great news considering his football abilities on the field. Hutchinson, though, is just as good in the meeting room it appears.

He’s only been on the job with his new team for about a month and a half, but already, it seems Hutchinson has picked up on things and is a fast learner. As he admitted, he’s already feeling good about where he is at within the team’s playbook.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking after the team’s OTA practices on Thursday, June 9, Hutchinson was asked about his transition to the pros so far. As he explained, it’s gone well on the field and off, and he believes he already has the defense down enough mentally where he can start to try and translate things physically during practice. That’s a big early step for a young player.

Play

Detroit Lions Media Availability: June 9, 2022 | Aidan Hutchinson Watch Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson speak to the media June 9, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-06-09T20:45:35Z

“It’s been great the whole camp. Learned a lot. I’m feeling like I got this defense down almost, so you know, just definitely trying to make things muscle memory at this point,” Hutchinson said of where he’s at.

During his time on the field in Allen Park during OTA’s, Hutchinson has gotten to see a lot of things up close. One thing has been the way veterans work, which he admits has been very valuable indeed.

“Just seeing how the vets (are) working in my room is definitely something to look up to,” Hutchinson admitted. “Definitely, it’s kind of just a different league professionally compared to college. So, looking up to those guys and seeing what they do and following their lead is what I’m going to be (doing).”

Already sounding and feeling like a pro, this has been a solid start for Hutchinson, who is speaking like a player who is wise beyond his years and perhaps looking like one as well.

Hutchinson Not Worried About Scheme Fit With Lions

The Lions know they will be able to use Hutchinson given his ability to be aggressive, set the edge and pursue the quarterback. Those facts don’t change regardless of where he might be on the field, and as he knows, it’s all about skill and ability at this stage of the game. Show those things and Hutchinson’s natural ability will shine through.

“I think if you’re a really good football player, you’re going to be able to be a great player in any scheme. So I know whenever scheme I’m going to be put in as a football player, I’m going to thrive,” he said.

In terms of the differences between what he ran in college and the pros, they are subtle according to Hutchinson. He is trusting his talent and his ability to make big plays no matter what things look like on the field in terms of scheme.

“They’re just different defenses and if there’s a perfect defense, everyone would be running it. Everyone’s kind of got their own style and everyone’s got their own way, but I know I’m a dominant player so I’m just going to continue to do what I do no matter what scheme I’m in,” Hutchinson said.

It’s a scheme Hutchinson not only seems to understand already, but feels as if he will be a great fit within when all is said and done.

Hutchinson’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of Hutchinson, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already, meaning his words on talent can be taken seriously. Coming into this season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:

Play

Aidan Hutchinson 2019 Highlights 2020-02-18T13:23:44Z

Last year, his work was even better. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and was a problem for whatever teams that lined up against him.

Hutchinson not only excelled on the field in college, but off as well. Seeing him getting off to a strong start like this is a major bonus for the Lions in terms of his development. It looks as if that’s going to be a rapid development in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Peter King Gives Aidan Hutchinson Major Honor Before Season