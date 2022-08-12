Aidan Hutchinson Offers Strong Reaction to Fine Lions Debut

While the Detroit Lions lost a meaningless preseason game that doesn’t count in the standings, it was hard for fans to feel too bad given all the other positives.

One of the biggest was the play of Aidan Hutchinson, who had a strong debut for the team. Hutchinson made arguably the most stirring play of the night early on when he busted through the line and managed to net a tackle-for loss behind the line of scrimmage.

Speaking to the media after the game, Hutchinson said that he appreciated the play, and also revealed an insight into how he is playing.

"I'm just having a lot of fun out there"@aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/1Lh2lRMdKG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 13, 2022

“It’s good to have for sure. Always, you want a lot of tackles for-loss. It was really cool. The fan reaction was great. Just having a lot of fun out there,” Hutchinson admitted to the media.

Typically, players that are having fun on the field aren’t overthinking things and are simply playing good football. That seemed like Hutchinson after watching his ability to read and react.

Already, Hutchinson is looking like a new force in the league. It will be fun to watch and see how high his star can grow with a rabid fanbase that is embracing him.

Hutchinson Excited With Support From Lions Fans

Perhaps the most exciting thing for Hutchinson was how the Lions fans managed to get into the game, especially after he made his big play.

As Hutchinson said after the game, he thought the fans were solid for it being the first preseason game. He also wants to make sure fans know they can keep the noise coming, too.

“You eat that stuff up, especially as a defense at home”@aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/YdXVq520VC — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 13, 2022

“I think the Lions fans came out. For it being a preseason game on defense, I thought they were pretty loud. It’s always good to have that support by the fans, especially in these early games. I’m hoping it will be rocking come Philadelphia in Week 1.”

As Hutchinson said, it would help the defense to keep momentum and excitement in order to make more big plays.

“You eat that stuff up as a defense, especially being at home, making plays, the crowd gets into it, it’s definitely a factor, for sure,” he said.

The more big plays Hutchinson makes, the more the crowd will get whipped into a frenzy. It’s a winning combination the Lions hope pay instant dividends for the team during the 2022 season.

Hutchinson Made Big Tackle vs. Falcons

The play that Hutchinson ended up making is worth another look for Lions fans. It showed what he is capable of this coming season in Detroit given how elite it was for a young player.

Hutchinson was able to get through the line and make the huge tackle on the Falcons’ ball carrier. The play was made in the backfield behind the line of scrimmage. Here’s a look:

If that is what is to come for the Lions regularly with Hutchinson, Detroit will take it in a big way.

The defender is having fun as he gets his career off to the best possible start, and he looks and sounds very locked-in early on.

READ NEXT: Hunt Report: Devin Funchess Makes Case for Roster