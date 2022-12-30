Aidan Hutchinson Ready to Obliterate Rookie Wall: ‘Lot of Juice Left’

It can be hard for many NFL rookies to maintain the same level of play and energy throughout an entire inaugural season in the league.

Many NFL rookies are also not Detroit Lions’ stud defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, though. Hutchinson has long proven he has his own motor, and that mindset is helping him grind through the 2022 season.

When players speak of a rookie wall, that concept can be very real. Naturally, Hutchinson himself doesn’t see that being a problem as the season pushes to a close.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 29, Hutchinson was asked about the wall, and admitted it is more of a mental factor than a physical one, even though neither is the case for him.

Play

Aidan Hutchinson meets with the media on December 29 Watch Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson speak to the media on December 29, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-12-29T21:21:52Z

“Not really, I think if there’s anything, that’s more mental than physical. Just because practice isn’t too grueling compared to college. I think I’m pretty good right now,” Hutchinson told the media. “I could play a few more games, so I’m hoping obviously we make the playoffs because I still I got a lot of juice left to give.”

According to Hutchinson, the biggest factor in maintaining his drive is the reality that he still has multiple personal goals left to accomplish on the field the rest of the way. That’s been a big driver for him.

“I’m very self-motivated so I feel like my own goals and what I want to achieve is all still there, so I think that’s kind of what what pushes me through,” he said.

While Hutchinson has plenty of friends in the league, did he get any tips from them on pushing through the grind? What is the difference between the elongated pro schedule and college?

“There’s not a whole lot you can say. I mean, including preseason you really got 20 games excluding the playoffs so it’s definitely long, but I don’t think it’s too bad,” he admitted.

Obviously, considering the juice he thinks he has left, Hutchinson would certainly believe that to be the case.

Now, the biggest hope for the Lions and their fans is Hutchinson gets to show it come mid-January in the postseason.

Hutchinson Reflects on Final Lions’ Home Game

The football season is a long odyssey, and the winding road has led to the point in the schedule where the last home game is a reality.

Not too long ago, Hutchinson was preparing for his opening entrance as a member of the Lions at Ford Field this fall. Now, he’s preparing to play in his final home game of his rookie season. Time has moved quickly, which has surprised Hutchinson.

“It’s crazy. I feel like this season just started. It’s felt long, but it’s so short at the same time. It’s gonna be fun one last time this year. I think we’re all ready to go at Ford Field,” he said.

One of the most impressive things for Hutchinson this season has been the Lions fans who come week in and week out to support the team. As he said, seeing that up close has been fantastic.

“They’ve been great even since the game one hype, we had the sellout. I mean really through it all they’ve stayed true and I think that’s really what makes Detroit fans so special. It’s really been so much fun. Great atmosphere. Those games have been great,” he admitted.

The goal for Hutchinson and his teammates now? Giving those fans one last memory from the 2022 season at their home stadium.

Hutchinson: Lions Must Stop Justin Fields

Rookie walls and final home games aside, there’s serious business on the menu for Week 17.

The Lions have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and have to upend a Chicago Bears team that can prove dangerous despite their ugly 3-12 record.

While Detroit won the last contest on November 13 by a score of 31-30, the game was very close. Hutchinson himself had one of his best days as a pro, totaling eight tackles to go with one sack of quarterback Justin Fields on the afternoon.

He also made one incredible stop on second and goal in the first half with Detroit leading 10-3.

Play

Aidan Hutchinson getting the stop at the 1 yard line 2022-11-13T20:30:35Z

When asked what he learned about the experience of playing the Bears, Hutchinson once again directed his focus to Fields, however. Literally and figuratively, he’s a bear to play against.

“Fields is hard to tackle. He’s not easy, and just keeping that emphasis on him and just getting him to the ground and just stopping him at all costs is our goal,” Hutchinson admitted.

Hutchinson should be glad he’s got extra juice to rely on. All of that and more will be needed to get the Lions over the hump this week.