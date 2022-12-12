Insider Makes Major Prediction About Aidan Hutchinson’s Award Hopes

The Detroit Lions have a number of players making a good case for themselves for NFL honors after the 2022 season, but perhaps none as good as Aidan Hutchinson.

From the start of the season until now, Hutchinson has been a force every week for his team. The rookie has not only made an immeasurable impact on his team, he has piled up the stats as well.

All of these facts could add up to Hutchinson being the winner of a major award when all is said and done at season’s end. According to Heavy.com NFL insider Matt Lombardo, that’s the case.

Watching Week 14’s game play out, Lombardo was impressed with Hutchinson was able to do on the field, saying he is good and only getting better. That led him to make a proclamation during Detroit’s 34-23 win.

Aidan Hutchinson is really, really good. He's getting better every week. Now 7.0 sacks, after a huge 3rd down sack and heavy pressure on the next play to force an incompletion and turnover on downs. Probably an easy Defensive Rookie of The Year, already a top-flight pass-rusher — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 11, 2022

“Aidan Hutchinson is really, really good. He’s getting better every week. Now 7.0 sacks, after a huge 3rd down sack and heavy pressure on the next play to force an incompletion and turnover on downs. Probably an easy Defensive Rookie of The Year, already a top-flight pass-rusher,” Lombardo tweeted.

Hutchinson has lived in the opposition’s backfield so far, and has made an impact with regards to interceptions as well. That points to him as the kind of player who can do a little bit of everything for a defense and wreck games.

Defensively, there’s absolutely no question how much he means to the Lions right now, which might mean he gets plenty of love once award season comes along.

Hutchinson Enjoyed Another Major Day for Lions

The Lions have been getting big performances from Hutchinson commonly this year, but when the team needed him the most, he stepped up and showed off who he really was.

Hutchinson had enjoyed an up and down game until the fourth quarter, but with Minnesota driving to perhaps score a touchdown and make things more uncomfortable on Detroit, the Lions snuffed out their offensive attack, led by Hutchinson.

The rookie burst around the edge and collected his seventh sack of the season, easily bowling over quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On the very next play on third down, Hutchinson sniffed out what Minnesota was doing on a short pass, and managed to force an awkward throw from Cousins. In two plays, he took over the game on defense in a key spot. That’s just what award-winning players manage to do.

Hutchinson’s Competition for Rookie of the Year

In terms of the players he will have to fight for the award, the list might not be that long at all, which could give Hutchinson a good chance to take home the hardware for Detroit when all is said and done.

Tariq Woolen, Seattle’s interception king at cornerback, might be the player Hutchinson has to fear the most. Woolen has been a revelation for the Seahawks, posting six interceptions and 37 tackles through Week 14 that point to his overall impact.

Additionally, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has not played like a rookie, either. He has put up 54 tackles and two interceptions. Statistically, he hasn’t been as solid as Woolen in some areas, but he has locked down plenty of different players this season at a difficult spot to play on the field.

Hutchinson has put up 35 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions, which point to the overall impact he has on the game. That could make him an easy pick for the award when all is said and done according to plenty of experts.