Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Explains Why He Deserves Top Rookie Honor

The Detroit Lions have gotten exactly what they bargained for with rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the former second-overall pick. For that reason, he could become an award winner.

Hutchinson will no doubt be in contention to take home the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award at next month’s NFL Honors ceremony, which will be held on February 9 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC and the NFL Network.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Hutchinson spoke about a variety of topics, but dished on his performance so far this year. As he admitted, he thinks he has done enough to be considered for the top award.

Play

"Aaron Rodgers, where are u now!?" Aidan Hutchinson warn Green Bay Packers in Detroit Lions Week 18 "Aaron Rodgers, where are u now!?" Aidan Hutchinson warn Green Bay Packers in Detroit Lions Week 18 2023-01-05T13:36:06Z

“It would mean a lot. I think a lot went into this rookie year, so much preparation every single week and I think I really have the stats to show for it, too. I mean, I’m doing it all around the board so I really think that’s why I should be the candidate to win it,” he said on the show. “But man, we’re just taking it week by week and my focus right now is beating Green Bay. I’m really happy with how I’m playing right now and I’m gonna keep it up and I’m looking forward to it.”

As humble as Hutchinson sounds in his response, it’s clear by his answer that winning the award is high on his list of goals, and he believes he has done enough so far this season to get it done.

A major reason Hutchinson may claim the award? The way he’s intercepting the ball this season. In Week 17, he had another nice pick to bring his total to three on the season. Ae he explained, he’s seeing a lot of footballs in his hands this season considering the randomness of the play.

“In that play, it’s one of those situational defenses where we’re pretty much guarding the sidelines and making a throw down the middle because the the half will be over,” Hutchinson said. “I see one of those wide receivers coming over to me and Justin (Fields) starts staring at him. I’m like ‘I know you’re not gonna throw that ball’ and he ended up throwing it and I kind of just jumped the route and got another interception. I’ve never touched the ball as much in my career, but I seem to be having one of those years.”

No matter where Hutchinson goes, big plays seem to follow, whether it be at the quarterback or even in the defensive backfield. For this reason, he believes he should have a great chance at taking home the hardware.

All things considered, he might not be wrong whatsoever.

Hutchinson Part of History-Making Rookie Class

A big reason Hutchinson could get a lot of play for the award? The Lions are a team that are getting after the quarterback in a big way this season, and their rookies are leading the way.

Perhaps amazingly, the Lions are closing in on history in terms of rookie sacks in a season. Following a massive output in Week 17 against Chicago in which rookies accounted for six of Detroit’s seven sacks on the day, the Lions are just a half a sack away from tying Tennessee in the record books with 19 sacks.

.@Lions rookies have combined for 18.5 sacks this season. This ties for the 2nd-most sacks a team's rookies have ever produced in @NFL history, with the rankings as follows: 1. Titans (19.0, 1999)

2t. Lions (18.5, 2022)

2t. 49ers (18.5, 1993)

2t (49ers (18.5, 1986)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/7taiuIJGcK — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 1, 2023

“Lions rookies have combined for 18.5 sacks this season. This ties for the 2nd-most sacks a team’s rookies have ever produced in NFL history, with the rankings as follows: 1. Titans (19.0, 1999). 2t. Lions (18.5, 2022). 2t. 49ers (18.5, 1993). 2t (49ers (18.5, 1986),” the site tweeted.

In Week 18, the Lions have a chance to cross this mark by collecting just one sack from a rookie player. They could shatter it with another big day rushing the passer with multiple sacks. Between James Houston, Josh Paschal and Hutchinson, they could have a good chance to do so.

Hutchinson Compares to Rookie DPOY Winners

In terms of his overall candidacy for the award, Hutchinson has a good case based on some players who have claimed the title as Defensive Rookie of the Year at his position recently.

Dating back to 2016, out of the six winners of the award, three have been defensive ends. Joey Bosa claimed the award in 2016, Nick Bosa in 2019 and Chase Young in 2020. Statistically, all have compared well to Hutchinson at this point in time.

In 2016, Bosa put up 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 41 tackles for the Chargers. His brother tallied nine sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries to go with 47 tackles in 2019 with San Francisco. Young, meanwhile.

This year, Hutchinson has 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended through Week 17. While stats aren’t everything for the award, his presence has certainly changed the game for the Detroit defense.

Hutchinson’s major competition for the award figures to be cornerback Sauce Garner of the Jets. While Gardner only has 65 tackles and two interceptions, he’s been a lock-down player at the position since day one, which is very impressive.

In the end, Hutchinson will be a strong contender. Only time will tell if he can become Detroit’s first winner of this award since Ndamukong Suh in 2010, but it’s clear he thinks that should be the case.