Aidan Hutchinson Shouts-out Lions Fans Following Historical Award Win

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a phenomenal season from their rookie class, so it only stands to reason once the year was complete some of their players would begin to rack up awards.

Perhaps the most productive member of the class was defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. From the start of the season to the finish, Hutchinson was a big play machine for the Lions, generating pressure up front, soaring for interceptions and making an all around impact on the game.

That work led Hutchinson to be named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season. The news was received well by Hutchinson, who tweeted about the honor, but took time out to credit the fans, who helped boost him over the top for the award with votes.

Such an honor to be named the 2022 @Pepsi Zero Sugar @NFL Rookie of the Year. To my teammates, coaches, family, friends, and most importantly the fans, your support means to much to me. Couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you 🙏🏼#PepsiROTY #OnePride pic.twitter.com/bl3PFCZa6G — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) February 9, 2023

Hutchinson’s dominance this season was something that all fans recognized, and he was able to claim the award over New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Lions fans, and NFL fans in general, managed to get Hutchinson over the top for this award. He could still win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, but could be a long shot for that award with Gardner perhaps likely to win it.

Hutchinson Made History Claiming Award

Through the years, defensive players just don’t find a way to win the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award. By claiming it, Hutchinson managed to make some fantastic history, joining a former Lions player as a rare winner from that side of the ball.

As the team’s PR account pointed out, Hutchinson is just the third defensive player to ever win the award in 21 years. He does, however, join Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who earned the honor after the 2010 season as a rookie with the team.

.@Lions DL @aidanhutch97 has been named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year. In the 21-year history of the award, Hutchinson becomes just the 3rd defensive player to win, joining: – 49ers DE Nick Bosa (2019)

– Lions DT Ndamukong Suh (2010)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/OfhcfSgaWb — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) February 9, 2023

Both Bosa and Suh have enjoyed fantastic careers in the league. The former has been a three-time Pro Bowler, a 2022 All-Pro and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Already, he has put up 43 career sacks. Suh also claimed top rookie honors, and has been a three-time first team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl 55 champion.

If Hutchinson can go on to have the career that this pair has enjoyed, it will be a big boost to the Lions and their defensive future. Clearly, Hutchinson has a bright future in the league after this award win and his rookie season.

Hutchinson Had Productive 2022 Season

This past season, there were few rookies as impactful as Hutchinson was on the field consistently, which is why it makes sense that he would claim such an award which speaks to overall production.

Hutchinson collected 9.5 sacks, most for a rookie player in the league. He also has three interceptions to his credit as well as 52 total tackles. Most of the year, he was a menace to opposing passers, much as he was in the season finale in Week 18 when he sacked Aaron Rodgers:

All year long, Hutchinson made sure to get after it on defense, and led by example all season long with his play. It was a big season for him in a ton of different ways, not the least of which was with class off the field as well.