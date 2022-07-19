Aidan Hutchinson Shows off Hard Training Session Before Camp [WATCH]

Detroit Lions players have been resting up and preparing for training camp, which takes place in a few weeks. Not everyone has been resting entirely, however.

Already, fans have seen running back D’Andre Swift on the grind in a major way as well as Jamaal Williams, and rookie defender Aidan Hutchinson can be added to the list. Hutchinson has been hard at work during the slow time, showing how ready he is to be turned loose this coming season once the lights come on.

More video surfaced of Hutchinson working out ahead of training camp, and showed off how tough the grind is for the young defender ahead of the season. Here’s a look at Hutchinson getting after it recently while training:

Leading by example is a huge part of the NFL, so the Lions will be thrilled to see Hutchinson getting after it away from the facility in order to check every box for the team this season.

Hutchinson looks the part as an elite pass rusher, and if he trends as that during the year, a big reason will be all the work he put in this offseason.

Hutchinson’s Quick NFL Adjustment Critical for Lions

The Lions are depending on Hutchinson making a quick impact in the league, given the fact that the team has struggled with regards to pocket pressure in recent seasons. The Lions collected only 30 sacks in 2021, so they need Hutchinson to put a big dent into that number show up as a major force on the defensive line from day one. Already, it has sounded as if Hutchinson is in good shape given how he looked during workouts for the team and his fit within the defense.

To see Hutchinson embracing the grind at this early point in his career is significant. It shows the rookie is not resting on his laurels at all ahead of a new season. In fact, he wants to show that he is more than ready to step up when he is needed most for his new team.

Hutchinson’s College Stats & Highlights

When thinking about Hutchinson’s game, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already, meaning his words on talent can be taken seriously. Coming into this season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:

Last year, his work was even better. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and was a problem for whatever teams that lined up against him.

Hutchinson not only excelled on the field in college, but off as well. Seeing him getting off to a strong start like this in terms of work is a major bonus for the Lions ahead of his rookie season on the field.

