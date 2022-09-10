Lions Rookie ‘Ready to Unleash the Beast’ in First Game Against Eagles

The Detroit Lions are ready to get things going on the 2022 season, and when they start off Week 1, they will have some anticipated debuts from players.

Across the roster, fans will be excited to see new faces in new places, but perhaps none as excited as Aidan Hutchinson. The rookie defensive lineman is a big piece for the team, and sounds ready for his first ever NFL regular season game.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, September 8, Hutchinson was asked about his mindset, and as he said, he’s ready to get things going, especially considering the opponent the Lions will play.

“I think we got a really good opponent in front of us and one that we watched the tape from last year. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth. I mean, I think we’re all excited and I’m ready to unleash the beast,” Hutchinson said.

When that beast gets unleashed, the challenge will be stiff for the Lions. Philadelphia’s offensive front is stout and the

“I think they’re extremely talented and they got a lot of vets up front, guys who have been in the league for a very long time so it will be a good test for us Week 1,” he explained. “I think whatever happens, whatever the outcome of the game is, we’re gonna grow a lot from it and we’re gonna learn what kind of defense we got.”

Hutchinson has a good take on the matter and seems to understand that the team will improve no matter what happens on the field and continue to grow.

If indeed he does help the Lions win, that will be all the better for the team and the fans.

Hutchinson: Lions Understand Week 1 Importance

In terms of the preparation of the game, Hutchinson was asked if the Lions veterans players had anything extra to say in terms of Week 1 and how things go.

As he explained, everyone seems to understand the importance, which means there hasn’t been much to say early this week.

“I mean it’s one of those unspoken things where we all know it’s sold out. We all know the the intensity and the importance of this game in terms of setting the tone for our season,” he said. “Not a whole lot needs to be said in terms of we know what’s on the line and we know how talented they are. So if we’re going to go out and win this game, we gotta bring our best.”

The Lions have to play a better game than they did last year against the Eagles, and it seems as if there are locked in already in terms of the mindset to being able to do so.

It’s clear that Hutchinson is just as ready to go as his fans, and it’s something that he talked about on Twitter late this past week. He posted a question to fans about the home opener.

With a tweet, Hutchinson asked the fanbase where their passion level was at, and he seemed to fire them up even more.

Are y’all hype for the @Lions home opener this Sunday? #onepride — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) September 8, 2022

“Are y’all hype for the Lions home opener this Sunday?,” Hutchinson tweeted.

As expected, he got plenty of answers from fans, all of whom were very fired up for the game. It’s clear that the excitement is building for the first contest, and especially Hutchinson himself given what he means to the fans.

