Aiden Hutchinson Called ‘Superstar’ After Jaw-Dropping Play vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions have a player in Aidan Hutchinson who has been a star in the making for the team, and the defensive end continues to show off in some big ways on the field.

Hutchinson made perhaps the play of the day when he soared to make a huge tackle on the goal line. The play was very impressive, and Hutchinson flying across the line was very impressive to some folks.

Amid Detroit’s 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears, it was something that folks were thrilled to point out and talk about.

Aidan Hutchinson will join Aaron Donald in the WWE when he retires pic.twitter.com/FazhUmnr4g — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 13, 2022

As Dan Weiderer pointed out, the move by Hutchinson is something he saw as a superstar play on the field.

“That’s a superstar play by Aidan Hutchinson. My lord,” Wiederer tweeted.

Many skipped calling him a superstar and said what Hutchinson was able to do was simply ridiculous.

Aidan Hutchinson is ridiculous man — Twill SZN (@TwillSZN) November 13, 2022

“Aidan Hutchinson is ridiculous man,” the user tweeted.

Many saw the play as simply another fantastic one from Hutchinson, and one that was very impressive, indeed according to Ryan Fowler.

This is fantastic from Aidan Hutchinson. Heck of a play. pic.twitter.com/0clgrSUtQw — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 13, 2022

“This is fantastic from Aidan Hutchinson. Heck of a play,” Fowler tweeted.

Some compared the play to vintage Pittsburgh star Troy Polamalu on the field for Detroit, given his ability to soar and make plays.

AIDAN HUTCHINSON ON HIS TROY POLAMALU SHIT — garrett (@jalenreagors) November 13, 2022

“AIDAN HUTCHINSON ON HIS TROY POLAMALU S***,” the account tweeted.

While that play was certainly one of the most impressive, it was far from the last one that Hutchinson would make.

Hutchinson Enjoyed Key Sack During Week 10

As a whole, this play was probably the most impressive one for Hutchinson in Week 10. The Bears have a mobile quarterback in Justin Fields, and it was a hard day for Hutchinson in the pocket as a result.

Even though that was the case, Hutchinson was able to secure a huge sack on Chicago’s last drive of the game.

During the game, Hutchinson did a decent job as a tackler as this play showed. He was able to leap around and make big stuffs on the field. As a whole, he had eight tackles and one sack on the day to lead Detroit defensively.

Hutchinson Having Solid Rookie Season

Even as the opposition is paying him attention, it’s clear that Hutchinson has some breakout ability early in his career. Already, he has surged to the top of some NFL leaderboards to start the season.

So far this season, Hutchinson has raked in the pressures up front, and has been the best rookie in the league in terms of pressuring the pocket.

In addition to all that pocket pressure, Hutchinson has paid things off with 4.5 sacks and 20 tackles. Additionally, he made perhaps his biggest play in his young Lions career soaring for a game-changing interception in the red zone.

First career pick for the first round pick❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/8lA5YloRIj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

Coming into the year, many wondered if Hutchinson could contend for Rookie of the Year and other top honors. His performance so far shows why that could be the case, providing he can put up some numbers moving forward in the second half even as folks target him up front for more attention.

Hutchinson stepped up and made the big plays during the game, and whether it was the flying stop or the sack, it was a productive day that was very impressive according to some folks.