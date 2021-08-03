Lions Linebacker Could Hold Statistical Edge to Fixing Defensive Issue

The Detroit Lions have struggled with coverage at linebacker for years, but in one signing, the team hopes they have unlocked a solution that can help them keep up on defense in 2021.

Back in March, the team made a fast move to sign Alex Anzalone away from the New Orleans Saints. While the signing may not have been sexy on paper, below the surface, it filled a big need for the Lions not just in the linebacker room, but on the defense as a whole.

As Pro Football Focus recently pointed out with a great stat, Anzalone is amongst the least picked on linebackers in football in terms of coverage. In 2020, he had a top-two lowest target total in the league.

Lowest Target Rate in Coverage by LB in 2020 (min 20 targets): 1. TEN Rashaan Evans – 9.4%

2. NO Alex Anzalone – 9.5%🦁

3. ATL Deion Jones – 9.7%

4. LAC Kenneth Murray – 10.0% Did the #Lions finally find a LB that can hold their own in coverage with Anzalone?#OnePride pic.twitter.com/BNoih22RHl — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) July 27, 2021

Why is this stat notable for the Lions? The team has struggled in a big way covering tight ends out of the backfield for years, and has specifically seen struggles in coverage at the position. Anzalone, with this stat in mind, should be able to stop the bleeding significantly.

The best part? Anzalone himself saw this stat get highlighted on Twitter and took note of it. As he wrote, he wants to rise his stock even more during his fifth year in the league.

The Lions are counting on Anzalone to solidify the middle of the field, but also to try and shut down passing attacks. The numbers show that he could be elite in doing just that, which could be great news for the team in the 2021 season.

Alex Anzalone Cheers Lions’ Linebacker Depth

Since coming to the team, Anzalone has made the point that he is not alone in the linebacker room in terms of players with talent who could make a big difference. During a session with the media on August 2 posted to DetroitLions.com, Anzalone name-dropped a few players who he also sees as making a difference for the roster this season.

“I think one thing about our room other than the rookies, there’s been a lot of guys who have played in the league. Shaun Dion (Hamilton) is one of the guys who may be under the radar, but he plays with a lot of maturity. Jahlani (Tavai) obviously, and then Jamie (Collins) is the oldest in this group. He has a lot of experience as well. I think that a lot of guys are playing well and flying around,” Anzalone said.

Clearly, Anzalone isn’t planning on going it alone this season, which is excellent to note. It’s going to take a team effort for the Lions on defense, and Anzalone clearly wants folks to understand the team has some solid players that can help out.

Anzalone’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the NFL as a third-round pick out of Florida in 2017, it didn’t take Anzalone long to make his presence felt with the Saints and become one of the team’s fan favorites. With his flowing locks and tough style, Anzalone managed to put up decent stats with the Saints and has 123 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 3 passes defended to his credit while in the league. If there’s been one red flag about Anzalone’s career at this point in time, it’s been injuries. He suffered a shoulder injury in 2017 and then was placed on the IR in 2019 with a knee injury.

Clearly, though, there is plenty to like here for the Lions. At just 26, Anzalone comes to the Lions on a prove-it contract, and is someone that can help lay the groundwork for a turnaround on defense. He will know Dan Campbell as well as Aaron Glenn, so there is some good familiarity for the team and Anzalone to rely on for this signing and it’s future.

A look at the highlights from his first few seasons in the NFL shows an explosive athlete who can move:





Seeing Anzalone continue to do good work in the pros in a scheme that could be familiar to him would figure to be a big win for the Lions. Seeing how he could help a major defensive problem the team has along the way is an even bigger win.

